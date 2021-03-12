International
CBI summons family members of TMC Abhishek MP sister-in-law on coal fraud
The investigative agency has already questioned Banerjee Rujira and Gambhir’s wife at their respective city residences in the last week of February.
PTI, Kolkata / New Delhi
PPRDITSUAR N ON March 12, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The CBI on Friday issued summonses to two family members of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law, Menaka Gambhir sister-in-law in connection with fraudulent multi-crepe coal smuggling being investigated by the central investigative agency, sources said. .
Both Gambhir’s father-in-law Pawan Arora and her husband Ankush Arora have been asked to appear before the CBI on March 15, they said.
The investigative agency has already questioned Banerjee Rujira and Gambhir’s wife at their respective city residences in the last week of February for their alleged involvement in the fraud.
Banerjee is the grandson of West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee.
According to sources, Gambhir had told the CBI during questioning how she knew nothing about it and that her husband and father-in-law were aware of what was happening.
The agency has been searching for the rogue king Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who has been on the run. An observation circular was also issued against him.
The CBI had also raided several Majh premises in the city and in the Asansol and Ranigunj coal-bearing belt in the state.
The Investigative Agency is of the opinion that the coal fraud coming from the illegal mines from the abandoned mines of the Eastern Coal Fields, passes into thousands of rupees and a portion of the proceeds of crime were traded through the Havala road for which the Directorate Enforcement (ED)) has also joined the probe.
On November 28, 2020, the CBI had conducted raids in 45 different countries, including West Bengal in connection with the coal theft fraud.
The state is set to witness an eight-stage Assembly election beginning March 27. The BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition, is campaigning vigorously to overthrow the ruling Trinamool Congress which had secured successive electoral victories in 2011 and 2016 under Mamata Banerjee.
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP Lok Sabha from Diamond Harbor, notes a significant influence in the party and has been leading the TMC counterattack in the run-up to the Assembly elections.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]