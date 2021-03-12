CBI summons family members of TMC Abhishek MP sister-in-law on coal fraud

The CBI on Friday issued summonses to two family members of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law, Menaka Gambhir sister-in-law in connection with fraudulent multi-crepe coal smuggling being investigated by the central investigative agency, sources said. .

Both Gambhir’s father-in-law Pawan Arora and her husband Ankush Arora have been asked to appear before the CBI on March 15, they said.

The investigative agency has already questioned Banerjee Rujira and Gambhir’s wife at their respective city residences in the last week of February for their alleged involvement in the fraud.

Banerjee is the grandson of West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to sources, Gambhir had told the CBI during questioning how she knew nothing about it and that her husband and father-in-law were aware of what was happening.

The agency has been searching for the rogue king Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who has been on the run. An observation circular was also issued against him.

The CBI had also raided several Majh premises in the city and in the Asansol and Ranigunj coal-bearing belt in the state.

The Investigative Agency is of the opinion that the coal fraud coming from the illegal mines from the abandoned mines of the Eastern Coal Fields, passes into thousands of rupees and a portion of the proceeds of crime were traded through the Havala road for which the Directorate Enforcement (ED)) has also joined the probe.

On November 28, 2020, the CBI had conducted raids in 45 different countries, including West Bengal in connection with the coal theft fraud.

The state is set to witness an eight-stage Assembly election beginning March 27. The BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition, is campaigning vigorously to overthrow the ruling Trinamool Congress which had secured successive electoral victories in 2011 and 2016 under Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP Lok Sabha from Diamond Harbor, notes a significant influence in the party and has been leading the TMC counterattack in the run-up to the Assembly elections.