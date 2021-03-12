Doctors, school attorneys call for more detailed information on Alberta variant cases

As the number of variants of the Alberta variant slowly increases, there are calls for the province to be more transparent with its data.

On Thursday, the Alberta government reported 41 new variant cases, bringing the total to 775 so far.

Those numbers came the same day Ontario launched one new dashboard including detailed information on disturbing variants.

The panel that the provincial health ministry says will be updated daily includes information on the average daily number of variant cases, the percentage of cases that are disturbing variants, and how quickly the variants reproduce.

People in Ontario where 42 percent of COVID-19 cases are disturbing variants now have real-time access to how the variant is moving through their community.

Calls for more transparency

While the cases of the Alberta variant are not growing as dramatically as those of the Ontario, they are growing.

For the first time on Wednesday, Alberta’s chief health officer provided information on that increase.

During her daily update, Dr. Deena Hinshaw told Albertans various cases accounted for nine percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the province from three percent at the end of January.

“I’m concerned that we see variant numbers progressively though relatively slowly increasing, that we can move towards a third wave,” said Dr. Noel Gibney, co-chair of the Edmonton Medical Staff Pandemic Response Committee.

“The concern is that we are now progressively easing our limitations at a time when we are seeing more of these variants in the community.”

Gibney is particularly concerned because a new study released this week shows that the highly contagious variant B117 had a significantly higher mortality rate in Britain.

He would like to see Alberta follow Ontario’s example and publish a daily information panel on variants of concern.

“Summer very, very clear very open. All the information is there for everyone to see continuously. We can interpret the same data here, but you have to wait a week more or less for get a sense of what average numbers should have any meaning of their own, “Gibney said.

“From my perspective, I’m certainly found other provinces to be much more open in their communications. You always have a feeling they’re holding something back when Alberta Health gives them [press conferences]”

The provincial government does not seem eager to release more detailed information on the various cases.

“We currently have no plans to change the way we report various disturbing cases,” an Alberta Health spokesman said in a statement.

“But our site is evolving and we are still looking at how we can improve and expand the information we share with the Albertans.”

What we do not know

The Alberta government reports various cases every day, but it has said those numbers need to be interpreted with caution because there may be a delay in processing the test results.

The source of variant cases is not reported regularly. As a result, it is unclear how much they are related to travel or outbreaks and how much they have nothing to do with a known COVID-19 case, which makes it difficult to assess the level of transmission in the community.

With the exception of an explosion at the Churchill Manor pension residence in Edmonton, the province is not identifying which COVID-19 outbreaks are related to different cases.

Schools with different cases have not been identified. Province does not post the R value for variants. And Albertans are not told how many cases of variants have led to hospitalization or death.

What we know

Alberta publishes daily cases of variants, divided by type (or B117 or B.1351) and by health area.

And for the first time on Wednesday, the province provided information showing an increase in variant cases as a percentage of active cases had risen from three per cent to nine per cent over a six-week period.

“Saying that in other jurisdictions they have seen a much faster increase in disturbing variants as a percentage of all COVID cases ranging from three to four percent to well over half of all cases in just six weeks.” , said Hinshaw at the time.

“This means that our health measures both general constraints and targeted measures for various cases are working to slow growth.”

Occasionally, when asked, the province will provide a number of schools with different cases, including case numbers and how many schools are determined to have had school broadcasting.

Variants in schools

“We have heard from many parents who are concerned about transparency,” Wing Li told advocacy group Support Our Students Alberta.

The group has called on the province to share much more information about how variants are affecting schools, including regular updates on the number of schools with different cases, case numbers and transmission rates.

“They do not update the information openly and they need reporters who can ask several times and it is these channels of information that will not really reach all those who are trying to get that information,” she said.

“Do we know the prevalence of variant in schools? Not really, because the rate at which information is provided is small and there are delays in between.”

Li also asks why parents are not told when their children’s schools have confirmed various cases something she says leads to fear and speculation.

“It’s kind of like a black hole situation, where I think you just wait and see which schools close,” Li said.

“You have more data updated in real time, with areas even, with places where these schools are being affected.”