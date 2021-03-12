Stop illegal flow from Myanmar, MHA tells NE states





The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Chief Secretaries of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh to take appropriate measures under the law to control the illegal flow from Myanmar to India. The directive comes weeks after the military coup and subsequent crackdown on the neighboring country led to several people crossing into India. The MHA reiterated that State governments have no authority to grant refugee status to any foreigner and that India is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and its 1967 Protocol. More than a dozen foreign nationals including police and women from Myanmar have fled to neighboring Mizoram for fear of a military coup. The Tatmadaw, or Myanmar army, had taken the country after a coup on February 1st. India and Myanmar share 1,643 km of borders and people on both sides have family ties. In a March 10 letter to the four Assamese States and Rifles, the MHA said, As you are aware, there is a possibility of large-scale illegal influx into Indian territory via the IMB (India-Myanmar border) due to the current situation of interior in Myanmar. In this regard, the MHA has already issued an advice dated 25.02.2021 to the Chief Secretaries of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and also to the Border Guard Force (BGF) along the IMB (Assam Rifles) to stay vigilant and take appropriate measures to prevent a possible influx into Indian territory. The letter said it was reported that illegal influx from Myanmar had begun. He recalled the guidelines addressed to all states on August 8, 2017 where guidelines were issued to sensitize all law enforcement and intelligence agencies to take swift steps in identifying illegal migrants and start deportation processes quickly and without delay. He also cited another set of guidelines for States sent on 28 February 2018 advising them to sensitize law enforcement and intelligence agencies to take appropriate rapid steps to identify illegal migrants, their restrictions in specific countries according to law provisions, capturing biography and biometric data, cancellation of false Indian documents and legal proceedings including initiation of eviction proceedings under law provisions. Manipur Chief Minister had told N. Biren Singh Hindu in a March 10 interview they were waiting for instructions from the MHA as a large number of people from Myanmar tried to cross into India. There is a Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar according to which every member of the hilly tribes, who is either a citizen of India or a citizen of Myanmar and who is a resident of any area within 16 km in both sides of Indo- Myanmar Border (IMB) may cross the border with a border crossing (valid for one year) issued by the competent authority and may stay up to two weeks for the visit.

