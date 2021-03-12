Andhra CM greets 99-year-old daughter of Tricolor Pingali producer Venkayya Ghantasala Seetamahalakshmi





The nation is celebrating “Azaadi Ka Mahotsav” in the 75th year of Independence by remembering the supreme sacrifices made by many to liberate our nation from British rule. However, there are many unknown heroes who contributed a lot to the fight for freedom but never got their due for them. Pingali Venkayya is one of them. Not many would immediately remember that it was Pingali Venkayya from Andhra Pradesh who had designed our Tricolor (National Flag). A contemporary of sturwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Pingali Venkayya greeted from Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh and participated in the freedom movement. Although he gave the country Tricolor that is part of our daily lives, he is not remembered nor celebrated for his great achievement. However, today, in a welcome gesture, Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy did what no other leader has done in the past. The new prime minister visited the 99-year-old daughter of Pingali Venkayya Ghantasala Seetamahalakshmi at her residence in Macherla town in Guntur district. Fishta for the first time, a leader of this september visited the family, who lead a dignified life without expecting anything from anyone. Even at this age, Seetamahalakshmi remembers and remembers the unforgettable moments spent with her father. The 99-year-old was shocked when YS Jagan greeted her. “I am very touched,” she said in a weak voice when the Prime Minister told her how the whole nation is proud of Pingali Venkayya. YS Jagan presented her with a $ 75 check on the eve of commemorating the 75th anniversary of our Independence. “We never expected any Chief Minister to ever visit us, but Mr. YS Jagan was so good to not only listen to our mother, but showed great interest when we told him about every aspect of our grandfather,” said Ghantasala Gopikrishna, nephew of Pingali Venkayya. Originally scheduled to spend 20 minutes at the Pingali Venkayya girls ’house, YS Jagan spent more than an hour forcing all family members with selfies. Later, Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to give Bharat Ratna Pingali Venkayya. “The country has lost decades without recognizing the tireless efforts of its son Late Shri Pingali Venkayya who gave the first National Flag gifts and models; the flag that would fill the hearts of millions of Indians with the spirit of freedom, independence and the duty to continued with the war until the motherland was detached from the chains of slavery.in this light; I ask of your sweet self to give Bharat Ratna (after death) Shri Pingali Venkayya who will not only inherit peace the soul of share, but also fulfill the aspirations of the people in Andhra Pradesh. “ It was on March 31, 1921, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, when Pingali Venkayya first donated his flag models to Mahatma Gandhi, who, in turn recognizing his passionate efforts noted in his magazine “Young India “We must be prepared to sacrifice our lives for the sake of our national flag. Pingali Venkayya, who is working at Andhra National College, Machilipatnam, has published a book describing the flags of countries and has designed many models of “Our National Flag. I appreciate his tough fight for the adoption of the Indian National Flag.” n July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly approved the Flag as the “National Flag of Free India” and thus Pingali Venkayya was recognized as the architect or designer of the Indian National Flag. The flag designed by him became synonymous with free spirit and independent India. However, his life and works remain largely unknown. Pingali Venkayya passed away on July 4, 1963.

