Government-backed candidates gather first Senate seats

In a major shock to the united opposition, PTI-backed ruling candidates on Friday seized the first Senate seats in the “controversial contest” marred by the revelation of ‘spy cameras’ in the upper house of parliament.

Incumbent Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani was re-elected, defeating the Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM) hope Yousaf Raza Gilani. Ninety-eight senators exercised their right to vote, of which seven votes were rejected. Sanjrani received 48 votes and Gilani 42.

Similarly, Mirza Mohammad Afridi, the government-backed candidate, won the post of Senate Vice President against Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the PDM. Afridi secured 54 votes against Haider’s 44.

The ballots were rejected by the lead officer, Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, while the ballot papers were stamped in the name of the candidate instead of the box next to him.

“These seven ballots have been rejected,” Shah announced. He added that one vote became invalid after it was cast in favor of both candidates.

The opposition challenged the result after at least six of the rejected votes were cast in favor of Gilani.

After winning the elections and taking over the running of the House, Sanjran thanked Allah Almighty. He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of the ruling coalition for restoring confidence in him for the coveted post.

Addressing the media outside parliament following the ruling coalition’s victory in today’s poll, Information Minister Shibli Faraz slammed the combined opposition, saying: “They [opposition] are people who have manipulated the law and done everything for the sake of money. “They have mastered corrupt practices… but, despite all this, they have today faced losses and insults.”

“Today, they staged the camera drama. Rejected votes can be rechecked through screenshots. ”

Faraz said the government would conduct an investigation into “the drama they staged and in which they failed”. “They should be ashamed of organizing such propaganda,” he added.

“PPP has hit the PML-N… The camera drama was staged by them. We have used only legal and moral measures to win today’s election. ”

Speaking on this occasion, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said: “It is not only the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani, but it is the victory of the whole of Balochistan.

“Today, the nation must make a choice between the two; one is [Prime Minister] “Imran Khan, who does not want to raise money, and the second is the gang of corrupt people and those who want to raise money.”

The people have rejected the PDM, he said, because they would not save the corrupt.

“PDM was defeated and PML-N was sent packing … Insha Allah we will also win the election of vice president.”

During the first half of the day session, the upper house was sworn in by 48 newly elected senators. Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah was appointed as chief officer by President Arif Alvi and the oath was administered.

The Senate session resumed at 3 p.m., and Shah informed members of the House that the vote would end at 5 p.m., after which the results would be announced. Before the start of voting, officials showed lawmakers empty ballot boxes. The names of the senators were then called alphabetically to cast their ballots.

The opposition claims numbers on their side

Earlier, speaking to media outside parliament, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani claimed to have “numbers on his side to achieve victory”.

“Success by the will of God will be ours again today as we have the whole game of numbers,” he said. “In my time, we ran the House in a better way. Democracy flourished in our time. In those days people from all walks of life came here.”

Vice President of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz said the government has lost its last battle today.

“Those who try to rob the Senate of votes have lost their last battle today,” Maryam said on Twitter. “Ata [the government] had to eat their words after the defeat in the Supreme Court (SC) and the failure to amend the Constitution which calls for secret ballots and the non-installation of secret cameras. “

‘Spy cameras’

Opposition members protested in the upper room after two senators found ‘spy cameras’ near the Senate voting booth.

Opposition members stopped signing the lists and demanded that the presiding officer take notice of the equipment. “There is no provision to install cameras in the polling station,” Raza Rabbani said, speaking on the floor.

Meanwhile, the government accused the opposition of installing cameras in the voting booth.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the plan of the opposition cameras was exposed.

“The tactics used in the NA senate elections by the opposition where they turned the majority into a minority using all criminal tactics. That is why the PDM opposed open voting. “The age of plunder and plunder is taking its last breath,” said the federal minister.

Following the incident, Presiding Officer Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah led the formation of a body consisting of an equal number of government and opposition senators to investigate the matter. “Items recovered as cameras and otherwise, will be secured and sealed until the final casting of the case,” Shah said.

Number game

According to data released by the ECP and published earlier, the 11-party opposition alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – has a seven-vote advantage over the government. Opposition parties currently have a total strength of 51 while the ruling coalition stands at 44. With the announcement of Mirza Muhammad Afridi as deputy prime minister by the government, the number is supposed to have reached 45; leaving the difference at six votes.

If one vote of Ishaq Dar of PML-N, who was elected senator in 2018 but did not take the oath, is removed from the equation, then the opposition will have 50 eligible voters and this will reduce the total number of voters to 99 members .

Out of a total of 99 votes, the opposition has 50 votes, the government 45, independent lawmakers three and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) one vote. These figures include two independent senators – Abdul Qadir, who has joined the PTI, and Shamim Afridi, who has joined the PPP. Here, three independent members and one JI member come into play and if the government persuades them to support it in the polls, its total number would reach 49 – just one member less than the opposition parties. In another scenario, if JI abstains from casting votes, then the opposition may have a two-vote advantage over the governing alliance.

However, if opposition parties receive support from JI and independent lawmakers, then their winning margin would become larger. However, anything could easily go in favor of the government – just as it went in favor of the opposition when Gilani was elected senator from Islamabad defeating incumbent Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh of the ruling party – because votes would be cast through a vote of no confidence. secret.

The PDM has nominated Gilani as its joint candidate for the senior Senate post against the ruling coalition candidate, incumbent Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani. Although the numbers favor the anti-government alliance as they did in August 2019 when the opposition brought a no-confidence vote against Sanjrani, but he had surprisingly survived it with three votes.

The writing on the wall was clear at the time and it is clear now however the government can draw a victory out of nowhere – the victories of Gilanii and Sanjrani are a testament to that – they both won when the numbers on the paper predicted exactly the opposite results.

Despite the numbers game, the government has openly said it would use all legal options to secure Sanjrani’s victory over Gilani. As amusing as it may seem, the history of both candidates shows that they did the impossible when lawmakers went for a vote through a secret ballot.

Despite the government’s announcement, the PDM has once again turned its weapons against the institution, urging it not to interfere in politics while at the same time questioning the government’s silence on its latest request to hold elections through open voting.

Following the Senate election, the PTI emerged as the largest party in the upper house of parliament, followed by the PPP, PML-N and BAP. It may be mentioned here that half of the current members of the Senate completed their six-year term on March 11th.

There are 104 members of the Senate, half of whom retire every three years and elections are held for their seats. After the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there was no vote for the four seats and the total number of Senate seats was reduced from 104 to 100. As a result, elections were held for only 48 Senate seats this time.