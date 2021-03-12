Explained: Reserve Fund, ‘V’ Shape Recovery and Other Haryana Budget Goals

Amid the threat of a new increase in new Covid-19 cases, Haryana Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar proposed a budget of 1.55 billion leks for the financial year 2021-22. Launching a Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) with a flexible Rs 8,585 crore and aiming for a V-shaped recovery, Khattar said the government’s main focus in the next financial year will be building a stable and revitalized Haryana. Not many purchases were offered in the budget presented on Friday, while the state debt continues to grow and has reached almost $ 2 million.

What is the MTEF and the V-shaped recovery that the government intends to recover from the Covid-19 impact on the state economy?

What is the MTEF that the state government has proposed in the budget?

Khattar said the Medium Term Expenditure Framework is a paradigm shift in state architecture by allocating an unbundled fund of Rs 8,585 Crore. The state also intends to use the resources allocated under the MTEF this year in special projects with health, agriculture and infrastructure development as its main areas.

The state government believes that the MTEF will improve the uncertainty of allocations and ensure that projects are planned in a proper and sustainable manner. Another important advantage of having a reserve fund means the flexibility to allocate funds for projects that are anchored in multiple sectors with a focus on priority areas. While regular allocations will follow the conventional annual time frame, the MTEF will be anchored in a specially created reserve fund that will facilitate the distribution of allocations over the years. The MTEF Reserve Fund will present the distribution of distributions in each annual budget with justifications and until approved by Vidhan Sabha.

What are the projects the state government will focus on next year?

Orbital Rail Corridor, making money through Infrastructure Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Trusts are the main goals. Under the orbital railway corridor, the 122 km double electrified railway line will bypass Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhoda-Delhi and connect Palwal with Harsana Kalan.

This line will serve as a feed line for a Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) contributing to industrial growth in the state. In addition, the main focus of the government will be on the development of a global city near Manesar and the International Horticulture Market in Ganaur in Sonipat.

Other specific projects under focus will include expanding medical infrastructure such as upgrading district hospitals to 200 inpatient facilities, establishing maternity and child hospitals, biosafety labs, the Pinjore apple market, the Sera spice market (Sonipat), micro irrigation projects, high speed rail link between Delhi and Karnal, expanding the metro network to Gurugram and other areas.

What is the government’s way of recovering Form V?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a 7.96 percent GDP contraction across India in 2020-21. In contrast, in the case of Haryana, 5.65 percent contraction was recorded in the GSDP in 2020-21. National per capita income at current prices was Rs 86,647 in 2014-15, which increased to Rs 1,34,186 in 2019-20, while for Haryana, it increased from Rs 1,47,382 in 2014-15 to Rs 2, 47,628 in 2019 -20 Per capita income at the level of India fell to Rs 1,27,768 and in the case of Haryana to Rs 2,39,535 in 2020-21.

Khattar said the V-shaped recovery of the state to come out of the unfavorable financial impact due to Covid-19 will be based on four pillars. These include prioritizing key areas, establishing the MTEF Reserve Fund, results-driven growth, and focus on implementation. To begin with, the government has identified key areas such as health, agriculture and infrastructure development. The government will focus specifically on MSMEs, and to increase the capabilities and capacities of MSMEs, the government will focus on five key areas – Aerospace and Defense, Toy Industry, Services Sector, Construction and Industrial Parks .

How is Haryana shifting from the agrarian state to the industrial one, a key area of ​​economic reform for the government?

In the gradual transformation of Haryana from agrarian to industrial state, the services sector has played a major role. The share of the services sector in the total gross state value added (GSVA) ​​has increased from 44.9 percent in 2011-12 to 51.1 percent in 2019-20. In 2020-21, while the share of the primary sector increased to 19.1 percent, the share of the secondary and tertiary sectors was 30.0 percent and 50.9 percent, respectively.

Primary sector: In 2019-2020, agriculture and allied activities contributed 98.96 percent and the mining sector held the remainder (1.04 percent). Secondary sector: The manufacturing and construction sectors have evolved as major contributors. The share of the manufacturing sector in the total secondary sector for 2019-20 was 70.99 percent while the share of the construction sector was 25.21 percent. The share of the manufacturing sector has gradually increased from 61.61 percent in 2011-12 to 70.99 percent in 2019-2020 demonstrating transformation. Tertiary Sector: The rapid growth of the tertiary sector in Haryana was mainly due to two distinct service groups. The first group consisted of real estate, apartment ownership and professional services followed by another group consisting of trade, repairs, hotels and restaurants. These two, real estate and trade, together account for 64.2 percent of the total tertiary sector.

Specifically, the group of real estate, home ownership and professional services holds the highest share with an increasing trend as its share has increased from 33.30 percent in 2011-12 to 34.02 percent in 2019-20 while trade, repairs , hotels, and the group of restaurants holds the second highest share rising from 26.93 percent to 30.14 percent over the same period.

How does the government intend to double farmers’ incomes?

Although the budget mentions the government’s commitment to doubling farmers’ incomes, it does not specify the actual incomes of farmers and how the government will double them. However, the general policies it is focusing on are being claimed by the government as key factors that will give a boost to farmers ’incomes. These include programs focusing on key areas such as soil health management, integrated nutrient management, pest management, availability of quality inputs (fertilizers, seeds, pesticides); reclamation of alkaline and saline soils with water; construction of water harvesting structures; farm water management; promoting farm mechanization; area coverage and yield assessment, crop diversification, fruit and vegetable promotion in addition to giving an impetus to agricultural marketing.