



Kenya extends COVID-19 curfew nationwide for two months March 12, 2021 – 16:55 Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Paris, France, October 1, 2020. REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes / Pool / File Photo

NAIROBI: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday extended a COVID-19 overnight curfew for 60 days to fight a third wave of infections in East Africa’s most developed economy. Kenya, which has so far reported at least 111,185 cases and 1,899 deaths, recorded 829 new infections on Thursday, the highest daily number since last year. In a televised speech, Kenyatta said the positive test level reached 13% in March compared to 2% in January. “Unfortunately, he is still growing,” he said. Blockages and other restrictions have stifled revenue and hampered growth in Kenya. “Last year, fellow Kenyans, the Kenyan economy was projected to grow by 6.2%, but it only grew by 0.6% due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kenyatta said, adding that the economy was likely to bounce back and grow. with approximately 7% in 2021. “If we had not made the bold decisions (deadlock) of 2020 …, our economy, in 2021, would have shrunk by 15%.” Kenya plans to vaccinate 1.25 million people by June and another 9.6 million in the next phase. The health ministry said this week that the country aims to inoculate about 15 million people across the country, about 30% of the country’s population, by the end of June 2023. “Kenya is entering a critical phase in pandemic management and control, with the current arrival of WHO pre-qualified vaccines from COVID-19 of the World Health Organization,” Kenyatta said. Kenya began inoculating humans last week with a vaccine produced by Anglo-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca. Kenyatta said the shot “has been tested and our medical experts are convinced his safety profile is acceptable”. European regulators have dismissed reports of blood clots in people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, but on Friday Thailand joined a handful of European countries in suspending the use of the stroke. Kenyatta also directed that all political meetings be banned for 30 days, saying such congregations have fostered “the spread of the coronavirus” in the country. He also said places of worship were allowed only a third of their total capacity for services and ordered bars and restaurants to close by 9pm. “We still will not get out of what I used to refer to as a war fog,” Kenyatta said. “The enemy has also developed mutations … We do not know, to this day, how this will spread, nor do we know the carnage that may rain down on our population.” Share this post



Read also







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos