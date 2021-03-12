Bengaluru civilian body considers Covid-19 testing in malls, wedding halls





Senior Bengaluru civilian body official Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday suggested the agency should take Covid-19 testing in crowded places such as markets, malls, schools, colleges and inter-wedding halls. other to control the increase of cases in the information center of the country. The testing should be organized in crowded places and in the market, said a statement from the civil body, detailing the discussions taken at a meeting held by the BBMP commissioner and other senior officials on increasing Covid-19 cases in the city. . Dr. Giridhar Babu (co-chair of the Covid-19 BBMPs Task Force) said that it would be helpful if the BBMP issues orders regarding testing in shopping malls, RWAs, schools / colleges, wedding halls, etc., reads the statement. Officials discussed that businesses in the city were operating at full capacity and that there was a time when there were higher numbers of weddings and other religious events, which makes it more important to take effective measures to curb the spread of the virus. Read also: Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa receives Covid-19 vaccination The BBMP also acknowledged some of the errors in finding contacts and collecting data among other areas which it said needed to be corrected to control the increase in Covid-19 cases. Bengaluru has seen a sharp increase in virus cases and has counted over 500 of the 833 positive cases confirmed on Thursday. Five other people underwent Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 12,386 across Karnataka, the state health department’s daily bulletin said. The state government has banned late night parties and other events that draw large crowds into what appears to be a return to blockade-like restrictions in Bengaluru. The special commissioner (health, BBMP) mentioned that over the last 10 days our contact tracking has dropped and has led all teams to increase the numbers to at least 15 contacts for each positive case, the BBMP said in a statement. It was noted that incomplete details are collected by testing teams, although address, pin code and mobile number are mandatory, not diligently followed, he added. Errors and updated measures to contain the growing number of cases come at a time when Bengaluru has seen an increase in new Covid-19 vases as people continue to move freely, attending large crowded events without any precaution. security such as wearing masks or keeping them physically distanced. Bengaluru is now among the 10 most affected districts in the country with 6,008 active cases of Covid-19 out of a total of 8,114 across the state, sparking fears of a possible second wave of infection. The BBMP on Friday identified another Covid-19 group in the city at the Government College of Medicine and Engineering, where seven people tested positive out of 158 who were tested for the virus. All seven positive cases are being tracked, counseled and transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Jayanagar, the BBMP said. The civic body added that the index patient was transferred to Victoria Hospital on March 8th. BBMP has instructed others at the hotel to follow safety protocols and notify authorities if they show any symptoms and also that there will be a mandatory repeat test in seven days Karnataka is aiming to increase its daily number of vaccinations to contain the tide. Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa was vaccinated on Friday along with State Health Minister K Sudhakar. A total of 1270,782 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 across Karnataka, according to government data.

