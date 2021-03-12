Upendra Kushwaha Party leaders join RJD ahead of possible return to NDA

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav hands party party papers to RLSP president Virendra Kushwaha.

Patna:

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata (RLSP) party suffered a major split on Friday when more than 30 state-level office holders and the party district in Bihar switched to Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The development came barely a day before the planned RLSP meetings of national and state leaders over the next two days which is expected to culminate with Kushwaha announcing his return to the NDA and, possibly, a reunion with Janata Dal of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (I united).

RLSP leaders who joined the RJD in the presence of its de facto leader Tejashwi Yadav included Labor Minister Virendra Kushwaha, Secretary-General Nirmal Kushwaha and head of the Madhu Manjari Mehta women’s cell.

In all, 35 people from the RLSP were thrown into the boat, most of them holding state-level posts in Bihar and adjacent to Jharkhand where the party has a negligible presence other than district-level officials, mostly from districts like Munger and Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav, who had an ax to grind against Mr Kushwaha since he left the RJD-led Grand Alliance shortly before the assembly polls, took the opportunity to vent his anger.

Recalling the RLSP protests against the Nitish Kumar government in recent years over issues such as education, Mr Yadav said with suspicion, “perhaps Kushwaha now thinks things have suddenly improved.”

A former defender of Nitish Kumar, Mr Kushwaha had left JD (U) in 2013 to float his outfit and line up with the NDA in the 2014 general election which the Bihar chief minister had contested while out of coalition led by BJP.

Riding in Prime Minister Modi’s wave, Kushwaha’s new party ended up winning three seats and the RLSP founder was rewarded with a deposit in the union’s council of ministers, where he served as Minister of State for Human Resources Development (HRD).

Following Mr Kumar’s return to the NDA in 2017, Mr Kushwaha was realized to have grown anxious about his possible loss of influence in the coalition and the combined RJD-Congress after ousting the HAM president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, olive branch in the supremacy of RLSP.

Mr Kushwaha’s departure from the NDA, which also prompted him to step down as minister, materialized several months before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll timetable was announced.

The RLSP, like the rest of the Grand Alliance, plunged into austerity, but Mr Kushwaha, who appeared to have burned his bridges with the NDA in general and the Chief Minister of Bihar in particular, chose to hang himself.

A change of mind occurred for Mr Kushwaha ahead of the assembly elections last year when Mr Manjhi returned to the NDA, joining Mr Kumar.

A return to the NDA appeared to have been worked for RLSP by Mr Kushwaha’s main assistant Madhaw Anand but OBC leader Koeri moved once more and ended up having a truck with parties like Mayawatis BSP and Asaduddin Owaisis AIMIM.

Mr Kushwaha was projected as the “Prime Ministerial candidate” of the hastily cobbled alliance, although his party, which ran close to 100 seats, suffered the embarrassment of pulling a blank.

After the election, Nitish Kumar has been busy consolidating his power over the Kurmi-Koeri-Kushwaha voting bank on the eve of his horrific JD (U) performance.

The head of the RLSP is understood to have felt an opportunity and sent taxes to the JD (U) camp through the emissaries, as well as during his numerous meetings with Mr. Kumar in the recent past.

Patriarch JD (U) Vashistha Narayan Singh, known for his outspoken temperament, was recently recorded saying Mr Kushwaha’s return was imminent.

The RLSP chief, however, refrained from revealing his cards when asked about the same thing at the party’s founding day celebrations last week.

The problem, according to RLSP sources, has been whether Mr. Kushwaha will be housed as an MLC and a member of the state cabinet or he will be placed for a senior post in JD (U) with a top aide or his wife Snehlata who enters the legislative council and, perhaps at a later stage, taking a cabinet seat.