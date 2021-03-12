Turkey’s Erdogan aims at inflation, state finances in terms of economic reform





ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said he would focus efforts to reform Turkey’s economy to reduce double-digit inflation and tighten state finances, under a tightly awaited package he unveiled on Friday. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting to announce an economic reform package in Istanbul, Turkey March 12, 2021. REUTERS / Murad Sezer Erdogan, who has led a large emerging economy, prone to ups and downs for 18 years and has repeatedly stated his opposition to high interest rates, announced plans to set up commissions on prices, financial stability and economic co-ordination. run changes. One item on the agenda is the battle with inflation. The goal is single-digit inflation, he said, adding that an early warning system was being developed for food prices. With inflation hovering above 15% and the lira having lost half of its value since 2018, markets had eagerly awaited program details and the currency cut early losses as Erdogan spoke. A study on Friday showed that inflation forecasts continue to rise, reinforcing tighter monetary policy forecasts. A Reuters poll predicts the central bank will raise its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% at its next meeting on March 18. Erdogan, who made no reference to interest rates in his speech, also said his government would boost Turkey’s potential growth through productivity, driven by investment, employment and exports. We will … aim for a national and domestic economy where imports decline and value-added exports, he said. Erdogan also announced the formation of a bond guarantee fund to support the company’s bond auctions, and said state-backed loans would be provided to small businesses that employ additional staff. In a package he said was drafted in consultation with the private sector and non-governmental organizations, Erdogan said tax policies would be simplified, taking into account issues raised by international investors. The lira stood at 7.5800 against the dollar at 1450 GMT, 1.5% weaker during the day, but slightly stronger than the 7.5940 level before Erdogan spoke. Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Written by Daren Butler; Edited by Ece Toksabay and John Stonestreet

