The quarrel between the US, the allies over the supply of vaccines is escalating

The two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine has received emergency approval from the European Union and the World Health Organization, but not in the US Now US partners are urging President Joe Biden to drop the supply, stressing that the administration has lined up doses of enough of the three vaccines already approved to cover every adult American by the end of May and the entire American population by the end of July.

Ambassadors from EU member states discussed this week the challenge of achieving US-produced doses of AstraZeneca photos. The German government said Friday it was in contact with U.S. officials regarding vaccine supplies, but stressed that the European Commission had the presidency when it came to providing shots to member countries.

Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have led representatives to discuss supply chains in vaccine production.

Hopefully, we will be in a position on both sides of the Atlantic to ensure that sufficient doses of vaccines are delivered on schedule in order to end vaccination campaigns, said EU commission spokesman Eric Mamer.

Asked if the EU executive had asked AstraZeneca to distribute US-made doses in Europe, Mamer declined to give details of discussions with the company.

Although not approved in the US, over 10 million doses of the AstraZenecas vaccine have been collected locally for home use and cannot be exported under the terms of the enterprise agreement with the federal government.

Drug manufacturers who received federal assistance in developing or expanding production of dosing vaccines were asked to sell their first doses in the US In the case of AstraZeneca, whose vaccine was originally expected to be the first to receive authorization Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. government ordered enough 300 million doses for 150 million Americans before vaccine clinical trial issues retained its approval in the U.S.

While foreign regulators have moved forward with approval for the purpose, the US has not waived its contractual claim over initial US-produced doses

This policy has been criticized by US neighbors such as Canada and Mexico, who have been forced to seek vaccines produced on another continent, rather than across borders. Its implementation comes as the Biden administration has purchased enough doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to be able to inoculate 150 million more people than its population by the end of the year.

The US has also ordered 110 million doses of the vaccine from Novavax, which is expected to submit for urgent approval as soon as next month.

We want to be oversupplied and unprepared, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki, saying Biden wanted unforeseen events in the event of any unforeseen issues with the existing production chronology.

We still do not know which vaccine will be most effective in children, she added. We still do not know the impact of the variants or the need for reinforcing blows. And these doses can be used for booster shots as well as as needed. Obviously it is still being studied by the FDA, but again we want to be very prepared.

Pressed Thursday on the situation AstraZeneca, Psaki said, We have privately conveyed what we have publicly conveyed, which is that our focus is to ensure that the people of America are vaccinated.

Asked about the surplus on Wednesday, Biden told reporters that if we had a surplus, we would share it with the rest of the world.

This is not something that can be stopped by a fence no matter how high you build a fence or a wall. So they would not be ultimately safe until the world is safe, Biden acknowledged. So, I would start by making sure Americans cared first, but then they would try to help the rest of the world.

The AstraZeneca trial of 30,000 people in the US did not complete registration until January. The company has not given any hint as to when the initial results may be ready beyond an executive with US AstraZeneca splitting statement to Congress last month that he expected it to be soon.

Amid its proliferation of inhibitory vaccines, the EU appears to be increasingly resigning from the Biden administration while maintaining dose control.

Although the 27-nation bloc is eager to resume a fruitful transatlantic relationship following Trump’s bruised presidency, co-operation between the EU and the US is proving to be a thorny issue, with some in Europe seeing it as a continuation. of former President Donald Trumps America First approach.

The EU is at odds with AstraZeneca because the company is delivering far fewer doses per block than it had promised. From the initial order for 80 million doses in the EU in the first quarter of this year, the company will try to deliver half that amount.

Despite home absences and often accused of protecting vaccines, the 27-nation bloc has allowed the export of over 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in recent weeks, including 953,723 shots fired in the United States.

Meanwhile, Russia and China, whose leaders do not face voters in free and fair elections, have used their locally produced blows for strategic convenience.

China has pledged nearly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country estimate by The Associated Press. Four of the vaccine manufacturers in Chinas are claiming to be able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year.

Russia has shipped millions of doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to countries around the world, even though it vaccinates its population. Analysts say one goal of this vaccine diplomacy is to strengthen Russia’s image as a scientific, technological and benevolent power, especially as other countries face shortages of COVID-19 vaccines because rich countries are looking for Western-made versions.

Israel, which has vaccinated more than half of its population with European-made Pfizer vaccines, has also tried to use vaccine diplomacy to reward allies.

Biden moved to contribute financially to the United States in the United Nations-sponsored COVAX Alliance and the World Health Organization, which will help share vaccines with more than 90 countries in low- and middle-income nations. but has not yet vowed to share any dose.

In Washington, Psaki said that in terms of the supplies we buy, our first focus, our main focus is vaccinating the American people. This is what we have conveyed publicly and privately, too.

The EU is facing a major political embarrassment over the slow spread of vaccines, especially given that other nations such as Britain, Israel and the US are so far ahead of the bloc, even though the continent is a major hub for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The latest figures from Our World in the data show that the EU has vaccinated 10% of its target population, while the US has covered 29% and the UK 35%.

Miller reported from Washington. Contributed by Frank Jordans in Berlin and Lauran Neergaard in Washington.

