South African Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies at 72





King Zwelithini, 72, died early Friday after being hospitalized for an illness for several weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a condolence message. MeSSAge on social networks.

“His Majesty will be remembered as a very loving, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and through this, to the development of our country as a whole,” Ramaphosa wrote. on Twitter Friday morning.

A social media user, Nemzah Mageba, immediately called on the president to temporarily relax South African coronavirus limitations prohibiting mass gatherings at funerals, so that the ousted king may be provided with a public ceremony appropriate to his status.

“Dear President, I humbly ask you to suspend the level one alarm for Covid, we must bury our king as he deserves! He deserves much better than 50 people …”, Mageba wrote on Twitter.

“We can distance ourselves from society and not shake hands … We want to sing …. Deep inside I really want to be there with thousands of Zulu people,” Mageba added. Lwazi Monyetsane, 33, a Zulu whose family lives in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, told CNN that the late monarch deserves a state funeral. Monyetsane, however, fears that the Covid-19 security protocols may not be heeded by fans of the ousted Zulu king. “I know for sure that the people of KwaZulu will not bother with Covid protocols. The death of a king is a big issue and everyone will want to be part of it or at least participate,” she said. “The government will have to be very deliberate about how they go about planning the funeral. The people of KwaZulu love King Zwelithini. I will look with a keen eye at how we treat him,” Monyetsane added. Mvangeli Nzuza, 31, of KwaZulu-Natal, also told CNN that King Zwelithini should be given a state funeral – but said this should be done in practice to ensure compliance with Covid South African regulations. “The whole world should broadcast the funeral,” Nzuza said, adding that “there should not be one set of rules for normal South Africa and another for high-profile individuals.” King Zwelithini ascended the throne more than 50 years ago after the death of his father. He is ranked as the monarch with the longest life in Zulu. The Zulu kingdom, under Zwelithini, resisted the invasion of the territory by British soldiers in the 1800s. King Zwelithini was an influential leader throughout his reign. In 2010, he promoted a return to the tradition of male circumcision in order to combat high HIV levels in KwaZulu-Natal, as studies showed it significantly reduced transmission. “He was powerful,” Kwena Moabelo, a 46-year-old Johannesburg resident, told CNN. “He was more progressive than his predecessors.”







