Telangana announces border districts amid rising Covid-19 in Maharashtra, Karnataka





The Telangana government on Friday issued a high-level alert to administrations in districts bordering Karnataka and Maharashtra amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases in neighboring states. State Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a teleconference with collectors and medical and health officers of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli and Jagitial on the border with Maharashtra, except Medchal-Ranga, Medchal-Hangad North, and Sangaredataka. He issued special instructions to the officials of these districts to be on high alert due to the possibility of large-scale entry of people from neighboring countries to these border districts for the sake of employment, agricultural work, personal work and for attend marriages. We need to be careful about people coming from neighboring states and make sure there are no mass gatherings. Testing, tracking and handling should be fully enhanced and implemented in these border districts. The number of Covid-19 tests should increase to at least 50,000 a day, Rainender told officials. The Minister also asked the authorities to take all necessary measures in the local hospitals for the treatment of patients with Covid-19, if there would be a sudden increase in the number. In the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded 181 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality, bringing the total number of victims to 1,650 while the total number of positive cases is 3,00,717. As of Thursday evening, there were 1,872 active Covid-19 cases in the state. A total of 163 people recovered during this period taking the total Covid-19 recoveries in the state to 2,97,195 with a recovery rate of 98.83 percent, while the nationwide recovery rate was 96.8 percent.

