US, EU, Arabs salute Libyan unity government – The Manila Times





TRIPOLI: The United States, European powers, Egypt and Jordan on Thursday welcomed a vote by the Libyan parliament to approve a unity government to lead the war-torn country in North Africa in the December elections. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, the US, Italy and Britain said: We applaud the Libyan people for their determination to restore unity in their country. And they reiterated a call for the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from all over Libya. This result is a fundamental step on the path to the unification of Libyan institutions and a comprehensive political solution to a crisis that has plagued Libya and its people, the joint statement said. Similar comments were issued earlier in the day at a joint news conference with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Egypt and Jordan. Frances Jean-Yves Le Drian called it a major breakthrough while his German counterpart Heiko Maas said it was an excellent development. Egypts Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called the development good news. The fact that yesterday there was a vote of confidence regarding the political process that has begun … this is an important point, he said. It is a step towards the stability, security and sovereignty of Libya. Oil-rich Libya fell into conflict after dictator Moamer Kadhafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, resulting in numerous forces backed by competing foreign powers vying for control of the country. After two days of intense debate under heavy security in the central city of Sirte, the Libyan parliament on Wednesday approved the cabinet of caretaker Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. The United Nations Mission in the country commended the leaders for the patriotic efforts that led to this historic moment in Libyan history. Libya is divided between the UN-recognized National Accord Government, based in the Turkish-backed capital Tripoli, and an eastern administration backed by military leader Khalifa Haftar, with the support of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. Dbeibah said Wednesday that it was time to turn the page on wars and divisions, but the country faces a series of daunting challenges including rising unemployment, inflation and weak or non-existent public services.







