Canada Covid-19 Crash Nursing Homes. Now the deaths are down.





The OTTAWACanadas nursing homes were among the hardest hit in the world at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But now early data show that transmission and deaths from the virus are falling sharply.

Despite the slow pace of general vaccine use in Canada, health officials have moved forward with inoculations in the country’s nursing homes; about 85% of adults there have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Canada Public Health Agency. Nearly a third have taken two doses.

Data released this week from Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, show that the relative risk of death from Covid-19 among nursing home populations has dropped by 96%. Analyzes from other regions of the country suggest a similar trend. In Ontario facilities, the relative risk of Covid-19 infection fell 89% in residents and 79% in health care workers. The findings were based on data from Feb. 23, at which time 92% of nursing home residents had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, versus 55% among nursing home staff. The authors measured how treatment reduced the risk of poor outcomes in relation to a group of unvaccinated adults aged 70 years or older living in their community homes. This is the first good news for this population sector, said Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatrician and assistant scientific director of the Ontarios Covid-19 advisory panel, who produced the report with data showing the sharp decline in the risk of death Dr. Samir Sinha, head of geriatrics at the University of Toronto University Health Network group of hospitals and co-chair of the Ryerson University aging institute, said the number of Covid-19 blasts in 5,800 nursing homes in the country has dropped by 70% from the beginning of January. This coincides with a significant drop over the past two months in the seven-day average of confirmed Covid-19 cases, from over 9,000 to under 3,000, and hospital-related hospitalizations, from over 4,000 to 1,600. Personal protective equipment was worn at a nursing home in Whitby, Ontario, in December.

Photo:



carlos osorio / Reuters



Dr. Sinha said the vast majority of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and related deaths across the country now involve individuals over 65 who are still living at home. That’s why the race is on to get as many of them vaccinated as we can, he said. Provinces, such as Ontario, are now focusing on that segment of the population in the second phase of their vaccination spread. Nursing homes in Canada were hit harder than those in any other major economy during the first months of the pandemic, with nearly 80% of deaths from the Canada virus associated with such structures. By comparison, nursing homes accounted for less than 40% of deaths from Covid-19 in the US. attended by the National Institute on Aging, part of the University of Toronto Ryerson. When the pandemic struck, many of the country’s long-term care sites, a mix of publicly owned and profitable homes were unemployed, poorly equipped and dilapidated. Canadian Army doctors and soldiers were sent to help regional officials control the blasts in these homes. Homes for long-term care were the epicenter of the virus in [Ontario] for the best part of the pandemic. And vaccines have now almost completely extinguished the fire, said Dr. Stall. He described the findings of the study as spectacular, adding that the results justify the decision by the authorities in Canada to initially target residents of nursing homes and staff in spreading the vaccine. The U.S. and the UK even before Canada to date in inoculating their population also advised residents of nursing homes to be a priority. John Yip, chief executive at Kensington Health, a Toronto-based nonprofit that operates a nursing home for 350 residents, has seen a dozen residents die from Covid-19 in the past year. He said the mood between staff and residents has been illuminated by the spread of vaccinations. To date, over 95% of Kensington residents have taken two doses, and the nursing home has been free of Covid-19 for about a month. Mr Yip said the husband of a resident suffering from dementia wrote to him this week to convey that things were going better, telling him how the couple shared a dance while in disguise, in an Elvis Presley song during a visit. Others, he said sports smile for the first time in a while. I think we are almost there, said Mr. Yip, about returning to a seeming normalcy. The change in Canada comes as U.S. federal authorities lift restrictions on visits to nursing homes this week amid widespread vaccinations. Share your thoughts Has vaccination made it possible to see your loved ones in a nursing home? Join the conversation below. Pandemic rules in Canada for nursing homes vary by region, though for the most part they remain strict: there is generally a limit to visitors, with a focus on family members considered essential caregivers. The British Columbia Center for Disease Control said last month that a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine reduced the risk of transmission between long-term care residents and health care workers by 80% within two to three weeks of vaccination. Data from Quebec, which has more Covid-19 cases and nursing home-related deaths, suggest that four weeks after inoculation the effectiveness of vaccines in maintaining transmission among long-term care residents reached 80%. Canada’s vaccination rate, or doses administered on a regulated basis, has risen sharply in the last two weeks to 7%, although it follows almost all major European economies and lags far behind the UK and US. in administered doses had increased 56% over two weeks, as did Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. accelerated deliveries to compensate for shortfalls at the beginning of the quarter due to recovery and supply chain bottlenecks. Write about it Paul Vieira at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

