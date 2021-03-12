Letter sent to PM Modi for the protection of the Vizag steel plant from disinvestment





VISAKHAPATNAM: Former CMD of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) Y Siva Sagara Rao and former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana jointly sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take alternative steps to protect VSP instead of go for total disinvestment.

They even suggested two alternatives for VSP protection. Formation of Mega Steel Giant in two stages. The Ministry of Steel has four PSUs related to mining, iron and steel production including NMDC SAIL, RINL and KIOCL have different strengths.

NMDS (National Mineral Development Corporation) has iron reserves, SAIL (Steel Authority of Limited India) has integrated steel plants with 24 MTPA products and can reach up to 50 MTPA with wide network marketing suitable facilities of infrastructure.

RINL or VSP has an integrated offshore plant in Vizag that has 7.3 MTPA hot metals and an expansion capacity of up to 16 MTPA by 2030. Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) has potential iron ore mines in Karnataka .

They suggested the initial merger of RINL with NMDC and later with SAIL to form a mega steel giant. While merging RINL with NMDC, the government has to transfer about 16,872 hectares of land which is on behalf of the President of India and another 2830 hectares can be explored by the government for further industrial development which can amount to Rs 9,000. crore contributing to the disinvestment goal.

Later NMDC-RINL may join SAIL which has enslaved mines. In the second state KiOCL can also be considered for merger with SAIL-NMDC-RINL.

KIOCL has mine mines and produces pellets which are required for various steel plants. The merger of other steel mills such as Odisha Nilanchal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) can be considered as there are enslaved mines. This giant mega steel proposal is likely to result in lower raw material costs and steel production costs due to resource allocation.

They said it is likely to result in saving Rs 1,800 crore per year at the current rate of production. This would also pave the way for expanding production to 75 MTPA. Alsoshte also possible to attract FDI.

This mega steel giant in the public sector is also essential to making GOI’s ambition to achieve the $ 5 Trillion economy and 300 MTPA steel capacity, they said.

Siva Sagara Rao and Lakshminarayana said the second alternative is VSP self-sufficiency. The GOI is to transfer 16872 hectares which is on behalf of the President of India to RINL.

This transfer can make the balance sheet of RINL or VSP become stronger and lead to better credit rating and facilitate the establishment of more loans. The remaining 2,830 hectares need to be explored by the GOI for further industrial development that could reach Rs. 9,000 essentials that contribute to the disinvestment goal, they said.

For immediate survival of the plant, it needs Rs 500 crore as a lifeline. This amount mobilized through the monetization of the land located in HB Colony in Vizag which can reach about Rs 1,000 crore, the sale of the forged wheel factory in Raebareli in UP which can reach Rs 2,500 crore, and allow to sell the steak at Odisha Mining Development Corporation (OMDC) that could raise Rs 1,500 crore, they suggested.

