Drogheda remains at the center of investigations into murders confirmed as human





The partial and decomposed remains found during the Guard search for the bust of a teenage murder have been confirmed as human. Following searches at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, partial remains of the human skeleton have been removed from the scene, the Garda said Friday evening. They have been sent to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a postmortem will be held. The search area remains closed and searches are ongoing. However, The Irish Times understands that DNA testing would take longer to confirm than the remains of the boy, who was killed in recent years before his bones were dismembered. While the rest of the boys’s body was recovered and a funeral was held, the teenage’s body was not recovered at the time. A large area in Rathmullen Park was closed for search on Wednesday after the Garda investigation team entered intelligence suggesting the teenagers bust had been thrown or hidden there. A large search team, including Garda divers controlling the drainage system and the Garda Dog Unit, combed the site Wednesday and again Thursday when partial debris was discovered. Due to legal restrictions arising from a court decision, the murdered boy could not be named and other details regarding the case could not be disclosed at this time. Searches that began Wednesday morning include Garda divers entering the drainage system in and around the ground, which is near a local authority housing property, as Garda believes major efforts may have been made to hide bustin. Pathology This included the possibility that it was hidden in the drainage system or buried in place. Investigating officers wanted to find the body part and return it to the boys’ family to bury it with the rest of his bones. However, the ongoing criminal investigation into the murder will also be informed by the pathology. And the investigation team hopes that if the revelation made Thursday proves to be the trunk, then a set of full post-mortem results would be available to investigators and presented as evidence in any future court action. The Guard investigating the murder and dismemberment of the teen murder victim in recent days has conducted several unsuccessful searches for the boys’s trunk in the period since his murder. The team received information several times about the possible location of the bust, but before this week searches on those sites were unsuccessful. The searches this week represented the latest phase of an ongoing investigation, during which no arrests were made. A total of eight arrests have been made since the murder and two people were on trial.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos