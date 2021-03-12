Marriott International Leadership Global Development Names

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced the appointments of Carlton Ervin as Global Development Officer, International and Noah Silverman as Global Development Officer, USA and Canada. These announcements follow the recent appointments of Anthony Capuano as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Marriotts and Stephanie Linnartz as President. As Global, International Development Officer, Mr. Ervin will oversee development in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean & Latin America, and Pacific Asia, where he will focus on expanding the Marriotts portfolio. In his role as Global Development Officer, U.S. and Canada, Mr. Silverman will be responsible for developing all Marriott brands in the United States and Canada.

Noah and Carlton have been helpful in running the Marriotts rooms and developing the incredibly strong pipeline. Their proven track record positions them well to lead Global Development as we move forward, said Stephanie Linnartz, President, Marriott International. Their combined experience, strategic vision, and relationships with franchise owners and communities around the world will help advance the enterprise growth strategy, including expanding into new and unsolicited markets.

Carlton Ervin

A 21-year veteran of the company, Mr. Ervin recently served as Chief Development Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa, where he was responsible for leading the Marriotts development efforts for all brands throughout that region. Mr. Ervin played a key role in the European acquisition and spread of the AC brand by Marriott, the development of the Moxy brand in Europe and the integration of the acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts. Mr. Ervin began his career with the company as a lawyer in the Marriotts Legal Department focused on development support in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA). In 2002, he became a Vice President of Development focused on the CALA region of companies, taking over the role of Chief Development Officer for CALA in 2005. In 2008, Mr. Ervin was appointed to the position of Chief Development Officer, Europe and in 2020, the Middle East and Africa were added to its portfolio. Mr. Ervin received a JD from Harvard Law School and a dual BA in Economics and Political Science from Duke University.



Carlton Ervin

Noah Silverman

Mr. Silverman most recently served as Chief Development Officer, US and Canada Full Service Hotels, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the development process in the United States and Canada for luxury and premium brands of Companies. A 24-year veteran of the company, Mr. Silverman played a crucial role in the acquisition and subsequent growth of the Delta brands by Marriott Hotels and Gaylord Hotels and the acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts. Mr. Silverman began his career as a Marriott attorney and later a franchise attorney in the Enterprise Legal Department. Prior to his appointment as Chief Development Officer, US & Canada Full Service Hotels in 2011, Mr. Silverman held a number of leadership roles in asset and finance management, including Senior Vice President, Global Asset Management by 2010 to 2011; Senior Vice President, Development Asset Management, from 2008 to 2010; and Senior Vice President, Project Finance, from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Silverman received his JD from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law and his IA from Princeton University.



Noah Silverman

As of the end of 2020, the Marriotts development pipeline worldwide reached nearly 2,900 properties and more than 498,000 rooms, including approximately 20,000 approved rooms, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Over 229,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 major brands covering 133 countries and territories. Marriott also operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation-owned vacations worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company updates, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com .

