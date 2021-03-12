US in news: Asset manager buys wealth firm in San Francisco

M&A

Partner Global IM

Global Asset Manager has agreed to buy Litman Gregory, a Boutique for asset and asset management.

Litman Gregory, founded by Ken Gregory and Craig Litman in 1987 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, provides independent asset management services to institutional and private clients in the U.S. and internationally.

Global IM Partner plans to operate with Litman Gregory Wealth Management as a separate business unit.

This acquisition is subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

WSFS Financial Corporation

The financial group has agreed to join Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation in a transaction worth approximately $ 976.4 million ($ 701.4 million, $ 819.6 million).

Simultaneously with the merger, Bryn Mawr Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bryn Mawr, will merge into WSFS Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of WSFS.

The combined business will have approximately $ 20 billion in assets and approximately $ 43 billion in assets management business.

Following the closing, Frank Leto, President and CEO of Bryn Mawr, will join the boards of directors of WSFS Financial and WSFS Bank along with two mutually agreed directors of the Bryn Mawrs Board.

The transaction is expected to close at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cetera

The wealth firm has acquired Magis Financial Partners, a Philadelphia-based financial services firm.

The specially registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm will move to Cetera.

Through this transaction, Magis will now become a Cetera-owned group.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mercer Global Advisors

RIA has acquired Epstein & White Financial and its affiliate Epstein & White Retirement Income Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

The asset management firm based in San Diego, California serves approximately 1,300 clients.

The EWF was founded in 2013 by Brad White, focusing on providing asset management services to their wealthy and high net worth clients. The EWF has over 20 team members who will join the Mercer Advisors team.

CI Financial

Global asset and asset management company has acquired Barrett Asset Management, a New York-based RIA firm.

Barrett provides asset planning and investment management services.

Since entering the US market in January 2020, CI has made 15 acquisitions.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

People move

Rockefeller Capital Management

The firm has strengthened its private property business by hiring its first San Antonio-based team.

Martin Lawyer Daniels is led by Elmer Martin, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor, Patty Lawyer, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor and Brett Daniels, First Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor.

The team also includes associate vice presidents and senior client associates Judith Fernandez and Sylvia Hydrick, as well as client associate Terry Pawelek.

The team comes to Rockefeller from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

Rockefeller Capital Management has also appointed Andrea Lawrence as head of philanthropy within the Rockefellers family’s global office.

Lawrence joins Rockefeller of Tapestry Advisors, an independent family office and philanthropic consulting firm she founded in 2007.

Most recently, the firm has hired the Maentz Machlovitch Group in Los Angeles.

The team consists of:

Hans Maentz, managing director and private property advisor;

Bern Machlovitch, managing director and private property advisor; AND

Ben Helvey, team portfolio manager.

The trio is joined by Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management.

Goodman Financial Corporation

The estate firm has appointed Linda McCoy as the chief client officer.

Most recently, she was the branch manager of TD Ameritrade.

mark

The Miami-based firm RIA hired a team of financial advisors from Wells Fargo.

This follows the news that Wells Fargo will close its doors to its international asset management unit.

The team consists of financial advisers Alain Guerra and Edward Varona, along with sales associate Vivian Pino.

The team manages the assets of clients from the US, Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador and Venezuela.

UBS

The asset manager has hired a team of six people working as The Fortney Group in Houston, Texas.

The team is led by financial advisers Grant Fortney, Scott Fortney and Michael Nichley. Brandon Frey, Tami Grove and Mary Patranella are also part of the team.

They are joined by Morgan Stanley.







