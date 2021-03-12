Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle, EFM, BAFTA – Deadline

Happy Friday everyone, and welcome to International Insider, your weekly guide to everything worth knowing in global film and TV. Jake Kanter with you this week. Get feedback or a story? I’m at [email protected] or mine DMs are open on Twitter. And sign up here to send this to your mail every Friday.

The billion-dollar pandemic problem

A great thing to know this week: It’s been almost a year since the coronavirus closed film and TV shootings around the world, and we are now getting a clear picture of what this has meant for the finances of some of the largest production groups globit. The story is strangely grim as ITV Studios, Fremantle and Red Arrow Studios reported all profits in the last seven days. Manufacturers behind The island of love, American Idol, and Love is blind had nearly $ 1 billion wiped out their combined revenue in 2020 due to the pandemic, while their collective profits sank to $ 232 million. These indicators will only increase when other international producers disclose their finances. A sober thought in an era when it should be the time of absolute flowering for television production.

Similar story International Insider: EFM Wrap; Interview Harry and Meghan; Dominos Swing Festival; BBC Three is back

ITV Morgan vs. Markle Mess

Tears for the pier? The British breakfast, piers Morgan, is out of work after a wild week. It all happened within hours as the former CNN presenter curved a global news story about Meghan Markle firmly in his direction with inflammatory comments about the Duchess of Sussex mental health. Morgan said he did not believe Markle when she discovered that her royal experience left her feeling suicidal during her interview with CBS bomber Oprah Winfrey. The comments prompted 41,000 complaints to UK media regulator Ofcom (mostly for a single show in almost 15 years), while Markle representatives also expressed their dissatisfaction with ITV.

The point of crisis: Sources say ITV wanted Morgan to apologize. He refused and walked away. An insider told us: “He was definitely pushed. Pushed into it [ITV content boss] Kevin [Lygo] agreed that he should go. “Another person added that there had been ‘collective fatigue’ on ITV over the ongoing controversy Morgan created. His last show on Tuesday was watched by nearly 1.3 million viewers, which means he was pulled forward. BBC Breakfast for the first time in its seven-year history. “It was because of the hard work and dedication of the whole team,” Morgan said in a wave tweet. “They do not all agree with me, some even do not like me, but we were a team … and we won.”

What about Morgan now: There is a lot of speculation that the presenters will not miss the offers after ITV. Discovery-based GB News channel is said to be a Morgan fan and has indicated it is prepared to launder money for talent before launching later this year, hiring names including former BBC presenter Andrew Neil. Rupert Murdoch is also planning to launch a UK news channel, called News UK TV, and Morgan will sign a statement. Led by David Rhodes, a former CBS and Fox News executive, the channel approached Morgan last year, according to the Financial Times. A source told us that not even a return on ITV should be ruled out: “The hour is running out on his return. All gold ratings for a company looking at a massive loss of profit.”

What now for ITV: It was supposed to be a week in which ITV began to have exclusive rights in the UK for a royal spoon. Instead, she was embroiled in a self-made controversy and about milion 200m ($ 278m) was extinguished from her market value the day after the news of Morgan’s departure broke. Beating BBC Breakfast it was a very symbolic moment, given the various incarnations of ITV morning show have been stirred by the BBC over the last decade or so. It’s also potentially lucrative, with advertisers liking the types of audiences Good morning Britain is capable of drawing. The job for ITV then is to protect the profits made by Morgan – profits that have already fallen in his absence (BREAKFAST had an advantage of 600,000 viewers GMB on Thursday). Installing another great personality in the hot seat could be the way forward and there is already speculation as to who he might be. The Sun reported today that abuse lawyer Rob Rinder could be a good bet, no more because he is friends with him GMB anchor Susanna Reid. Read all of our Morgan coverage here.

Scoops and EFM

Netflix goes great: Netflix Steals Virtual EFM Screening With Movie Splash Deals Including Dev Patel Star Monkey man – which we discovered just a few minutes ago – Pale Blue Eye, Meat Operation Meat, AND Ice Road. As we told you for the first time, the broadcaster’s $ 55 million pact for the Christian Bale thriller Pale blue eye marked an EFM record while the U.S. deal for Ice Road was an internal record at the Berlin meeting. Indie buyers also managed to seize some of the biggest properties, including the fantastic adventure of Paul WS Anderson In lost lands, starring Milla Jovovich, and Shailene Woodley pic Panopticon. There are even more deals in the works for some of the bigger titles. Overall, it has been a busy and productive market. Check out our full coverage here.

#BaftaSoDiverse

What a difference a year makes: BAFTA was greeted on Tuesday as it pulled back the curtain again on the most diverse group of Film nominations in its 74-year history. It’s far from the 2020 #BaftaSoWhite landing and represents the fruits of a seven-month review, which resulted in changes including the rise of all four acting categories and the Best Director category to six nominees. Check out the full nominations here.

Some factoids of diversity: About 21 out of 24 performers in the acting categories are nominated for the first time, while 15 are from under-represented groups. In a BAFTA first, four women are nominated in the director category. There was also a strong showing from British films, three of which are screened in the Best Picture category. “It’s such a refreshing list and it represents a real change,” BAFTA President Krishnendu Majumdar told my colleague Diana Lodderhose.

The main films of the package: Birthplace AND rock both won seven nominations each, including names for filmmakers Chloé Zhao and Sarah Gavron ‘in the Best Director category. Four films scored six nominations: father, man, Threatening, and Promising Young Woman. digging AND Mauritania collected five nominations each.

Something to chew for 2022: With so many great U.S. movies held because of Covid and voters only being able to watch movies at home, the pandemic is likely to have played a part in the extremely diverse composition of nominees this year. Next year should offer a better idea of ​​how sustainable voting change will be.

elemental

🌶️ A hot week: Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o will star in a limited edition adaptation of Laura Lippman’s book Ladies at the Lake for Apple TV +. His Dark Materials Bad Wolf clothing is co-producing. Peter White had the story.

🌶️ Another hot: BBC and Amazon are registered crown Claire Foy and WandaVision star Paul Bettany to lead the long-awaited second season of A Very English Scandal. It focuses on a 1963 sex scandal involving Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll. Go deeper.

🌶️ One more: Netflix Sense Kuti Zogjsh is expanding with a spinoff in Spanish. The film will reunite Netflix with producers Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan, but will also have a distinct Spanish flavor. Full story.

🍿 International box office: Disney Raya and the last dragon did not exactly come out screaming from the gate in international cash registers with $ 17.6 million from 32 markets. The global bend, including the domestic launch, was $ 26.2 million. Nancy Tartaglione has the details.

🏆 Price news: The African-American Film Critics Association released its annual list of recipients for the 12th AAFCA Awards, with Judas and the Black Messiah (pictured above) collecting the Best Movie. Amanda N’Duka with the story.

🏆 Price news 2: BBC / HBO series by Michaela Coel I Can Destroy You was the grand winner at the UK Broadcasting Press Sports Awards on Friday. Our report.

✍️ International Critics’ Line: Todd McCarthy has now seen all 15 nominees for Best International Oscars. This list will go down to five movies next week. “It was, for the most part, stimulating to encounter so many fresh voices from some often little heard from the realms of the cinematic world,” McCarthy said. Read his full report here.

🚚 On the move: Tom Toumazis, a former Disney and Endemol Shine executive, will become the non-executive chairman of Snipple Group, the Philippine-based animation studio that has worked on the series including Where is Waldo?. More here

📺 One to see: Michelle Obama’s children’s food show Waffles + Mochi lands on Netflix on March 16th. Here’s a taste.

☀️ Sundance goes east: Sundance Film Festival is coming to Asia in 2021. The Park City event will launch a new branch in the Indonesian capital Jakarta at the end of the summer. Tom Grater has the details.

🎦 Trailer point: Now we are sucking oil! The BBC has released the first full trailer for Season 6 of its police corruption drama Task Line. Look at it here.

And finally

Play the right ratings: ITV CEO Carolyn McCall revealed that there were virtual office surveys in the ratings for his broadcast of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. She would not back down from her thought, but someone doubts that even if it were too far away, she would be happy with the current result. A whopping 13.5 million people were tuned into the special two-hour program (including ITV Hub broadcasts), with a 24-hour delay and a flood of headlines seemingly boosting the British appetite for the Sussex bombing. McCall estimates that ITV will repay all reported prej 1 million investments in CBS special. Undoubtedly for that, Meghan and Harry are crates.

Andreas Wiseman contributed to this week’s International Insider.