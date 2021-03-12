International
Sisodia orders investigation into financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges
New Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities at 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges who have not paid salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff for months.
PUBLISHED N ON 13 MARCH 2021
The investigation by Sisodia who is also the state education minister was ordered on a day when the 12 DU colleges received their fourth-quarter assistance from the government and a day after teachers began closing an indefinite university to demand their salaries.
Sisodia asked why colleges had not paid staff salaries per month despite the granting of grants for the third quarter. Failure to submit certificates of use appears to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability. The Higher Education Directorate is headed by this to set up an investigative committee which should include senior account officials to see how third-quarter grants and existing surplus funds from these colleges have been spent, Sisodia said on Friday.
This is not the first time the government has claimed financial irregularities in these colleges. Even last year, the government had claimed that a special control sanctioned by them had revealed financial irregularities in these colleges showing a great deal of fraud and ghost appointments.
The 12 state-funded colleges in the BoD have been at odds with the Delhi government since 2019 over the formation of governing bodies and delays in issuing grants leading to waiting staff salaries. The 10-member governing bodies of these colleges have people appointed by the university and the Delhi government and are responsible for functions such as appointments.
According to government documents viewed by HT, the government has issued 82.79 crore under sub-head salary and 9.50 crore under the general sub-head as the fourth tranche of government assistance. Of the 12 colleges, the government has not released any underpaid funding for Bhagini Nivedita College and Maharishi Valmiki College of Applied Sciences. A government official said this was because the colleges had unspent funds.
Despite repeated calls and messages, college principals did not comment on the matter.
The current cycle of crisis began earlier this week when the University of Delhi Teachers Association (DUTA), after receiving representations from teachers of these state-funded colleges, announced an indefinite closure across the university starting March 11th.
DUTA President Rajib Ray said they would hold a meeting Saturday to decide on further course of action.
Although the fourth-quarter grant has been issued, there are still issues to be discussed such as de-membership and commissioned investigation into government-funded colleges, he said.
