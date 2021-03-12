ICYMI: Good stories from around the world News | DW

International
Bangladesh’s first transgender presenter introduced
Tashnuva Anan Shishir became the first transgender TV news presenter in Bangladesh. She made her debut on Monday, the time that will coincide with International Women’s Day, with a three-minute news bulletin on Boishakhi’s private broadcaster.
Most transgender people in Bangladesh face discrimination and rampant violence. They are often forced to live by begging, sex trade or crime.
Shishir, who also works in theater, was also bullied and relocated to Dhaka when her family began to feel ashamed of her transition during her early adolescence. “But, I never gave up. I tried to pursue my education,” she said.
Her appointment will hopefully encourage support for the transgender community, said Saiful Islam, the channel’s news editor.
The oldest living person in the world holding an Olympic torch
At 118 years old, Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest living person, showed this week that age is no obstacle when it was announced that she was preparing to hold the Olympic torch this May in Japan, ahead of this year’s Tokyo Games .
Tanaka, who has twice survived cancer, lived through two global pandemics and loves fizzy drinks, will catch fire as she passes through Shime, in her prefecture at her home in Fukuoka, on the island of Kyushu in Japan.
The world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka, is set to carry the Olympic torch
As Tanaka’s family pushes her into a wheelchair for most of her 100-foot leg, the super-citizen a person over the age of 110 is determined to walk the final steps as she passes the torch to the other runner.
Scientists take the shark for the first time making its own light
Scientists in New Zealand shot the first photo of a shark producing its own light, according to a study published last week by researchers from the Catholic University of Louvain and the National Water and Atmosphere Research Institute.
Scientists this week shot a picture of a shark producing its own light
About 57 of the 540 shark species are thought to be capable of producing light. But, according to study co-author Jerome Mallefet, they are “really hard to observe” as they live between 656 and 2,953 meters below the ocean surface.
The kitefin shark is now the largest vertebrate in the world known as bioluminescent.
EU lawmakers declare LGBT + bloc ‘area of freedom’
The Brussels-based European Parliament declared the 27-member bloc an “LGBTIQ freedom zone”.
The European Parliament adopted a resolution Thursday declaring the European Union a “LGBTIQ freedom zone”.
The measure aims to provide protection for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transgender and queer communities across the bloc, stating “LGBTIQ rights are human rights”.
It also hit EU member states that have anti-LQBT + policies, especially Hungary and Poland.
Most EU lawmakers supported the move. “Being yourself is not an ideology. It is your identity. No one can ever take it away,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Residents of American care homes get everything clear about hugs
Residents of nursing homes vaccinated against COVID-19 can get hugs from their loved ones again. Indoor visits may also be allowed for all residents, the U.S. government said Wednesday.
The visit ban came into effect nearly a year ago in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes in the US. Only in the autumn were the facilities allowed to start socially remote and indoor visits.
“There is no substitute for physical contact, such as the warm embrace between a resident and their loved one,” the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in its new guidance. “Therefore, if the resident is fully vaccinated, they may choose to have close contact (including touching) with their visitor while wearing a suitable face mask and performing hand hygiene before and after.”
km / rt (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)
