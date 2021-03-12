International
The CBI files the bill against the former BDA official
Defendant allegedly was bribed with 5 crore to influence the revenue department to accept the closure report but as he was asked to return the money as he did not do so
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a consignment note regarding the ongoing I-Monetary Advisory Investment (IMA) investment fraud investigation.
PD Kumar, then Executive Engineer of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), along with Mohammed Mansoor Khan, CEO and MD of IMA, and four or four directors of the company have been appointed on the indictment.
In a press release, the CBI stated that a bribe amount of approximately 5 crore was allegedly paid in four installments, 1.5 crore, 1 crore, 1.5 crore, and 1 crore, between April-May 2019 by IMA directors for Kumar.
He is suspected of being in charge of influencing Revenue Department officials to accept the closure report submitted by the competent authority & then Assistant Commissioner, North Bengaluru Sub-Division.
The report was submitted in April 2019 to the Revenue Department. However, it was not accepted by the then chief secretary of the revenue department and instead was sent to the Department of Justice for an opinion. The report also referred to the Karnataka Police Director General for further investigation.
The release further stated that IMA then pressured Kumar to return the bribe after he had failed in his duty.
He returned 30 cabbages and also issued two checks for 2 crore and 2.5 crore as security until the rest of the bribe amount was returned in cash. The two checks issued by the executive engineer were recovered during the investigation, the statement said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]