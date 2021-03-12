Albany International Airport Installs Telephone Cleaners for the Public | tidings





ALBANY, NY Philip Calderone, CEO of Albany County Airport Authority recently announced that Albany International Airport has begun testing UV-C light smartphone cleaning equipment for use by the traveling public. Cleanslate phone cleaners are located in three locations in the terminal. “Smartphones have been shown to carry a variety of viruses and bacteria that can be easily transferred to other touching surfaces. free environment for our air passengers and our staff, “said Calderone. Albany International Airport has been a leader in the effort to protect passengers and staff during the COVID pandemic throughout the year. In February 2020, the Airport Authority established a COVID-19 Task Force to develop and implement proven technology to combat the spread of the virus. The Task Force included representatives from the New York and Albany County State Health Departments, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Medical Center, and Airport Authority Board member Dr. Lyon Greenberg – all under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The actions of the Task Force to date include: Mandatory mask worn at the terminal for passengers and staff Additional COVID training of in-house staff Continuous sanitization and disinfection of touch surfaces Install the GE Wellness application throughout the terminal to monitor the cleaning protocol Raised plexiglass shields at personal contact points Install high efficiency air filters Place additional hand cleaning tools throughout the terminal Provided there were cleaning containers for passengers Continuous UV disinfection of escalator railings Cleanslate reports that EPA compliant laboratory tests have shown a 99.999% efficiency in destroying Human Coronavirus, E.coli, E. faecalis, Salmonella enterica and Staphylococcus aureaus. UV-C Cleansing light breaks down the DNA and RNA of bacteria, viruses and spores, eliminating their ability to replicate. Each of the Cleanslate cleaners will be able to handle many phones at once. The whole disinfection process will take only 20 seconds.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos