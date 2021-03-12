International
COVID-19 cases increase to 85 in Chittoor
The Chittoor district on Friday saw an increase in COVID-19 positive cases to 85, which included 58 in the Tirupati Rural Mandar. This is the highest figure in the tail circle since last December.
Told by the District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah Hindu that all officials in COVID-19 assignments were notified at the mandal level after 57 students and a teacher at Veda Patashala in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had tested positive for the virus two days earlier.
The Chittoor district, which borders Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, has witnessed an influx of worshipers to the temples of Tirumala, Kanipakam and Srikalahasti for several months. At the moment, the best way to combat the spread of the pandemic is to wear masks. Despite our concerted efforts to educate the general public about wearing masks, the response remains weak, said Dr. Penchalaiah.
More than 5,000 COVID-19 tests a day were being conducted in the district in order to increase the number of cases and the number will increase further, DMHO said.
TTD Chief Visits SVIMS
Trust board chairman Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), YV Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer Jawahar Reddy and Chandragiri MLA Bhaskar Reddy visited Veda Patashala students at SVIMS in Tirupati on Friday. Students were admitted to two pavilions after testing positive for COVID-19.
He said all 57 students and one teacher were safe and only two students showed signs of cold.
