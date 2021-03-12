Joint-formed steel giant Mega could take over China





Alternatives for the privatization of VSP suggested in the merger lines with PSU banks, oil companies



Before taking the last step to move forward with the 100% strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the Union government and the authorities in question must give an opinion on its revival, said the former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana. Addressing a press conference with former Chairman and Managing Director of VSP Siva Sagar Rao, he said a letter with various revival proposals would be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about the alternatives or the revival proposal, Mr. Lakshminarayana, who is also the chairman of the Join for Development Foundation said, on the lines of merging the weaker PSU banks with the larger PSU banks and creating a mega oil company by merging ONGC and HPCL or as the three main ports taking over Dredging Corporation of India, the government can form a mega steel giant by merging RINL (VSP corporation unit) with NMDC, SAIL, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited and Kudremukh Iron Ore Company. That would be, in fact, a perfect solution to Atmanirbhar Bharat’s idea, he said. Each company in the mega steel giant had its potential and together they could address each other’s problems and combine their strength to form a formidable global steel giant that could take China to the global market. And in doing so companies would not only retain their PSU status but also become the largest steel conglomerate in the world, Mr Lakshminarayana said. Mergers can be made in stages, depending on demand, he added. Balance sheet restructuring To make VSP self-sustaining, the Union government can restructure the power plant balance sheet by making only one political decision without any additional investment, he said. According to him, VSP had originally bought about 21,592 hectares of land and now owns 19,703 hectares after being allocated 1,889 hectares in Gangavaram Port. Of the 19,703 acres, the plant, including the residence and offices, stood at 10,370 acres and 6,503 acres were earmarked for a green belt. The remaining 2,830 hectares were reserved for future expansion. In our second proposal we have asked the Union government to transfer 16,873 hectares, which is on behalf of the President of India, to RINL. This will increase the value of the plant’s assets and could be approached by banks and financial institutions for rescue packages, he said. According to him, 16,873 hectares have a market value of only 56 crore, but once transferred to RINL, its value will go up to 60,000 crore per 1 lakh crore even from a conservative estimate. Once the value of the asset increases, every bank will provide the assistance needed and all it needs is a policy change, he said. Another 2,830 acres could be explored by the Government of India for further industrial development which could reach up to 9000 crore, contributing to the disinvestment goal, said Mr. Siva Sagar Rao.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos