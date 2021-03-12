The assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi goes unpunished after two years

By Sarah Adamo

Correspondent

On the morning of February 26, a U.S. intelligence report arrived on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and his findings plunged the country into turmoil.

The CIA has now established with high confidence Khashoggi was assassinated by order of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salam, CNN reported. This reflects a preliminary comment issued by a United Nations investigator in June 2019, saying it was inconceivable that the de facto ruler had not played a role in the fatal operation.

To explain this conclusion, the report states the following: We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s oversight of Kingdom decision-making, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s defense detail in the operation, and the Prince’s support of the Crown for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi.

The report further claims that bin Salam has absolute control over Saudi intelligence and security operations, so an assassination attempt by Saudi agents would not have been carried out without his authorization.

A well-known Saudi journalist, Khashoggi collaborated with numerous Saudi news organizations to investigate major events such as the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan or the rise of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. BBC news reports.

Despite his intimate ties to the Saudi kingdom and his service as a government adviser, Khashoggi went into self-imposed exile in the US in 2017 when the relationship grew sour, as reported by BBC News.

While in America, the journalist contributed to the Washington Post with a column denouncing the government under the Crown Prince colloquially. According to BBC News, Khashoggis ’first column for the Post published in September 2017 held his prophetic fear of facing arrest by the Saudi administration because of his opposing views.

On September 28, 2018, Khashoggi made a trip to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to purchase divorce certificates so that he could marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, as detailed by BBC News. Once there, he was informed of the need to obtain the document at a later date. According to his surviving fiancé, Khashoggi assumed he would be safe from Saudi authorities on Turkish soil.

On that fateful day of October 2, 2018, Khashoggi was seen leaving Mrs. Cengiz before entering the consulate. Based on CCTV footage, the journalist disappeared after his entry at 13:14 local time.

While the Saudi government initially denied any knowledge of Khashoggi’s whereabouts, it later issued a statement on October 20, 2018 following an alleged investigation. The announcement, as reported by BBC News, claimed that the journalist was killed amid a physical altercation that ensued after resisting agents’ attempts to bring him back to Saudi Arabia.

It was revealed the following month that Khashoggi had been contained after a scuffle broke out and he was injected with a drug that resulted in an overdose and his subsequent death. It is speculated that his body was placed in a plastic bag where he was further drowned, dismembered and hid somewhere in Turkey.

Apparently, the article adds, the responsible agents were sent by the deputy chief of Saudi intelligence. This information has since been challenged and replaced with the well-founded conjecture that the crown prince ordered the assassination.

Under the previous US administration, President Donald Trump refused to convict and blame the MBS for the murder. He reinforced in his place, according to CNN, that billions of dollars in US arms sales to Saudi Arabia could not be sacrificed for a more decisive stance on the killing of journalists.

In contrast, the Biden administration has promised to ensure that the country engages only in partnerships that reflect its values, such as the freedom to articulate beliefs without facing repression, CNN reports.

Despite this assurance, however, deported Saudi dissidents within the U.S. condemned the president for failing to explicitly oppose the MBS and seek justice for Khashoggi in an interview with Guardian. They believe that nations reluctant to do so will encourage the crown prince to subdue his opponents.

Khalid Aljabri, the son of a former senior Saudi official who was interned in Canada, shared his thoughts on the Biden administration’s twisting response. Biden administration publication of the ODNI report [into Jamal Khashoggis murder] transparency is welcome, but the lack of direct accountability will give MBS permanent impunity, making it more dangerous, he told the Guardian.

