The Palm Springs International Dance Festival begins, the local studio offers recovery amid the pandemic





The Palm Springs International Dance Festival kicks off this week. Runs from Thursday to Sunday. The festival is happening differently this year with COVID restrictions in place. In a typical year, founder and artistic director Michael Nickerson-Rossi says more than 400 dancers travel from around the world to take four-day classes and perform in Palm Springs. Traditionally we would always rent the Annenberg Theater for our gala performance, Nickerson-Rossi said. But this year, the dancers presented their work virtually. People can buy tickets to watch online. In our submission process, we had five job submissions and then 18 states, Nickerson-Rossi said. The organizers also became creative in expanding the ways in which they performed the dance. This year, they have a dance photography exhibition at their Palm Springs studio. Tickets are available for a viewing experience away from society on Friday evening. And this weekend, many of the works will go up for auction. While the festival is an important moment for Nickerson-Rossi Dance Studio, they also offer year-round classes. We also have the Palm Springs Dance Academy. And the Palm Springs Dance Academy offers comprehensive education for a wide range of people, said Chad Ortiz, executive director, Nickerson-Rossi Dance. They offer classes for children and adults at different skill levels. And for performers of all ages, they say dancing has been a healing art form especially when faced with the hardships of this past year. I have always really used dancing as a way out of almost everything, said Celeste Hull, a dance student at Palm Springs Dance Academy. I really like the teachers and the environment, added Sage Bowman, another student at the academy. Founder Nickerson-Rossi says he first got into dancing as a mechanism to cope with the losses in his life. I got into jumping therapeutically. My parents died when I was young. I was 17 years old and it was my form of expression, he said. And today, his dance studio helps others find their sense of peace and recovery. When the pandemic struck and a total halt stopped, I felt like it was no stranger to me. She felt very familiar … removing things. And you are left with what makes you feel good. And and her dancing, “he said. Learn more about Nickerson-Rossi Dance and Palm Springs Dance Academy here.

