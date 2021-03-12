International
Boris Johnson rules out return of Parthenon marble to Greece The marbles of the Parthenon
Boris Johnson has used his first interview with a European newspaper since becoming UK prime minister to issue a clear rejection of the Parthenon marbles that were returned to Greece.
Johnson insisted the sculptures, removed from the monument by Lord Elgin in circumstances that have fueled one of the world’s most famous cultural ranks, would stay in Britain because they were legally acquired.
I understand the strong feelings of the Greek people and the Prime Minister [Kyriakos] Mitsotakis on this issue, he told the Greek newspaper Ta Nea when asked to comment on the offer of his counterparts, made in an interview with the Observer in 2019, to borrow invaluable objects in London in exchange for placing marbles on display in Athens this year.
But the UK government has a firm stance on the sculptures, which is that they were legally purchased by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and have been legally owned by British Museum administrators since their purchase.
Johnsons’s intervention, though clearly intended to draw a line in the dispute, will spark further controversy. Last year, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni called Elgin a serial thief who used illegal tactics to obtain marble.
The prime minister, who posed for Ta Nea in his Downing Street office next to a plaster cast of his personal hero, Pericles, spoke within weeks of Greece marking the bicentennial of its war of independence.
On the eve of the festivities, Athens has revived its campaign to repatriate fifth-century BC carvings, considered a high point of classical art.
Greece has long argued that the reunion of sculptures, displayed in museums throughout Europe, but mainly in London, is integral to understanding the works of art in the context of the temple they once adorned.
From the 160-meter-long Parthenon monumental shrine, executed by master sculptor Phidias by order of Pericles, more than 80 meters are on display in the British Museum. Fifty meters of frieze with 115 blocks are displayed in the Acropolis Museum, built to place treasures at the feet of the masterpiece.
Stressing the importance of the issue to his center-right government, Mitsotakis proposed immediately after taking office that treasures that had never been shown before be exhibited in London in exchange for the marbles returned to Athensthis this year.
I do not think so [Britain] must be fighting a losing battle. Eventually this will be a losing battle. At the end of the day there will be increasing pressure on the issue, he told the Observer, referring to repeated polls showing that the vast majority of Britons express support for the Greek issue.
As a monument of cultural importance globally, the Acropolis did not belong to Greece alone, he said. It is a monument of global cultural heritage. But if you really want to see the monument in its unity, you have to see what we call the sculptures of the Parthenon in situ, the issue of the union of the monument.
In a move that some believed could embarrass Britain, France agreed to return to Athens part of the frieze that the Louvre had long regarded as one of the most precious pieces in its possession, in exchange for the museum that had borrowed spectacular bronzes. Greeks who had never been seen before.
The positive response, made with a sudden dexterity, came after Mitsotakis made the request in July 2019 during talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on his first official visit to Paris.
Johnson described himself as a keen scholar of Greek history in the Ta Nea interview.
But while exalting the contribution of ancient Greece to Western civilization and emphasizing the crucial role of the British in the Greek independence struggle of 1821, the Prime Minister avoided any mention of the antiquities borrowed from Athens.
Instead, he told the paper that the UK was focused on deepening ties with a peace-loving international partner whom the British politician, a former foreign secretary, said played an important role in Europe, NATO and the region. the main link between Europe and the Middle East.
In addition to boosting a trade deal worth $ 6.5 billion last year, over 1.5 million British lemons were exported to Greece, he said his government was also working to protect the rights of thousands of British nationals who had made the country their home. . Johnsons has his father, Stanley, who has a villa overlooking the Aegean, is among them.
This is the beginning of a new partnership with our European friends, a partner that builds on our shared bonds of friendship and cooperation, but with the UK acting with an independent voice to talk about the things that matter to us, he said.
2021 is certainly an important year for Greece and a very exciting time to revive our relations with the Greek people.
In 1816 the British Museum acquired the sculptures from the then bankrupt Elgin, who, as Britain’s ambassador to the High Gate, had ordered them to be torn down by the Parthenon after allegedly obtaining permission from the Ottoman forces occupying Athens at the time. .
Reacting to Johnsons’ remarks, the Greek culture minister dropped the gauntlet, saying Athens could provide the necessary documentary evidence to prove the British Museum possessed the sculptures illegally.
In written comments she said: After a careful review of the statements by Prime Minister Johnson, it is clear that he was not properly informed about the new historical data regarding the Greek occupation by the Ottomans, which show that he did not there was never a legitimate purchase of the Parthenon sculptures from Lord Elgin, and therefore neither from the British Museum.
For Greece, the British Museum has no ownership or legal possession of the sculptures. The Parthenon, as a symbol of Unesco and Western civilization, reflects universal values. We are all obliged to work in this direction.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]