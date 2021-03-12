Boris Johnson rules out return of Parthenon marble to Greece The marbles of the Parthenon

Boris Johnson has used his first interview with a European newspaper since becoming UK prime minister to issue a clear rejection of the Parthenon marbles that were returned to Greece.

Johnson insisted the sculptures, removed from the monument by Lord Elgin in circumstances that have fueled one of the world’s most famous cultural ranks, would stay in Britain because they were legally acquired.

I understand the strong feelings of the Greek people and the Prime Minister [Kyriakos] Mitsotakis on this issue, he told the Greek newspaper Ta Nea when asked to comment on the offer of his counterparts, made in an interview with the Observer in 2019, to borrow invaluable objects in London in exchange for placing marbles on display in Athens this year.

But the UK government has a firm stance on the sculptures, which is that they were legally purchased by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and have been legally owned by British Museum administrators since their purchase.

Johnsons’s intervention, though clearly intended to draw a line in the dispute, will spark further controversy. Last year, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni called Elgin a serial thief who used illegal tactics to obtain marble.

The prime minister, who posed for Ta Nea in his Downing Street office next to a plaster cast of his personal hero, Pericles, spoke within weeks of Greece marking the bicentennial of its war of independence.

On the eve of the festivities, Athens has revived its campaign to repatriate fifth-century BC carvings, considered a high point of classical art.

Parthenon marbles on display at the British Museum in London in March 2020. Photos: Neil Hall / EPA

Greece has long argued that the reunion of sculptures, displayed in museums throughout Europe, but mainly in London, is integral to understanding the works of art in the context of the temple they once adorned.

From the 160-meter-long Parthenon monumental shrine, executed by master sculptor Phidias by order of Pericles, more than 80 meters are on display in the British Museum. Fifty meters of frieze with 115 blocks are displayed in the Acropolis Museum, built to place treasures at the feet of the masterpiece.

Stressing the importance of the issue to his center-right government, Mitsotakis proposed immediately after taking office that treasures that had never been shown before be exhibited in London in exchange for the marbles returned to Athensthis this year.

I do not think so [Britain] must be fighting a losing battle. Eventually this will be a losing battle. At the end of the day there will be increasing pressure on the issue, he told the Observer, referring to repeated polls showing that the vast majority of Britons express support for the Greek issue.

As a monument of cultural importance globally, the Acropolis did not belong to Greece alone, he said. It is a monument of global cultural heritage. But if you really want to see the monument in its unity, you have to see what we call the sculptures of the Parthenon in situ, the issue of the union of the monument.

In a move that some believed could embarrass Britain, France agreed to return to Athens part of the frieze that the Louvre had long regarded as one of the most precious pieces in its possession, in exchange for the museum that had borrowed spectacular bronzes. Greeks who had never been seen before.

The positive response, made with a sudden dexterity, came after Mitsotakis made the request in July 2019 during talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on his first official visit to Paris.

Johnson described himself as a keen scholar of Greek history in the Ta Nea interview.

Activists dressed as Lord Elgin and a Parthenon marble demonstrate outside the British Museum in October calling for the return of the sculptures to Greece. Photos: Stefan Rousseau / PA

But while exalting the contribution of ancient Greece to Western civilization and emphasizing the crucial role of the British in the Greek independence struggle of 1821, the Prime Minister avoided any mention of the antiquities borrowed from Athens.

Instead, he told the paper that the UK was focused on deepening ties with a peace-loving international partner whom the British politician, a former foreign secretary, said played an important role in Europe, NATO and the region. the main link between Europe and the Middle East.

In addition to boosting a trade deal worth $ 6.5 billion last year, over 1.5 million British lemons were exported to Greece, he said his government was also working to protect the rights of thousands of British nationals who had made the country their home. . Johnsons has his father, Stanley, who has a villa overlooking the Aegean, is among them.

This is the beginning of a new partnership with our European friends, a partner that builds on our shared bonds of friendship and cooperation, but with the UK acting with an independent voice to talk about the things that matter to us, he said.

2021 is certainly an important year for Greece and a very exciting time to revive our relations with the Greek people.

In 1816 the British Museum acquired the sculptures from the then bankrupt Elgin, who, as Britain’s ambassador to the High Gate, had ordered them to be torn down by the Parthenon after allegedly obtaining permission from the Ottoman forces occupying Athens at the time. .

Reacting to Johnsons’ remarks, the Greek culture minister dropped the gauntlet, saying Athens could provide the necessary documentary evidence to prove the British Museum possessed the sculptures illegally.

In written comments she said: After a careful review of the statements by Prime Minister Johnson, it is clear that he was not properly informed about the new historical data regarding the Greek occupation by the Ottomans, which show that he did not there was never a legitimate purchase of the Parthenon sculptures from Lord Elgin, and therefore neither from the British Museum.

For Greece, the British Museum has no ownership or legal possession of the sculptures. The Parthenon, as a symbol of Unesco and Western civilization, reflects universal values. We are all obliged to work in this direction.