International
China, leading to world recovery, and beyond
Currently two ongoing sessions of China (4 to 11 March 2021) may be the most important of its kind to be held in recent years.
The conference will determine China’s domestic and foreign strategies, as well as its future role on the world stage. China is the only major economy to have mastered the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, ending 2020 with a growth of 2.3 percent. Compare this to weak economic downturns for the US and EU of 3.5 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.
These figures can only be indicative. Much of the economic consequences of the mistreatment of Western governments by the COVID-19 crisis that ensues. Bankruptcies, trade disruptions, unemployment and home blockages – a massive slide into poverty – can only be recorded in 2021 and beyond.
The greed-driven capitalist system has already plunged tens of millions of Westerners – and possibly hundreds of millions into the Global South – into economic hardship.
What China decides in both sessions will undoubtedly have an impact worldwide – in the medium term (2025) as well as the long term (2035) – and beyond.
China’s thousands of years of cultural history and the subsequent Tao-philosophy of non-aggression and conflict avoidance, of a social spirit of endless creation as well as long-term thinking, contrast radically with Western conflict and immediate pursuit of profit.
The conference is addressing ambitious but achievable goals for 2035, including an increase of 6 percent plus in the foreseeable future; reducing unemployment with an urban focus; continued food self-sufficiency and environmental improvement targets, a gigantic 18 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP, and a significant (13.5 percent) reduction in energy consumption per unit of GDP .
The conference could also determine China’s crucial role in a worldwide recovery from an economy hit by COVID-19. China’s economy has suffered, mainly during the first half of 2020, but its decisive actions have successfully overcome the path of destroying the pandemic. By the end of 2020, China’s production and services returned to 100%. Thanks to this stellar efficiency, the West and the Global South can continue to rely on China to supply such vital goods as medical devices, medicines, electronic devices and more.
Mitigating US hegemony can be an effective way to counter Western “sanctions culture.” China may soon open its digital renminbi (RMB) or yuan, internationally, as a legal instrument for cross-border payments and transfers, and as an international reserve currency.
Reducing demand for US dollars could boost investment worldwide in the new digital yuan.
Detached from Western dependence, China is focusing on trade development and cooperation with its ASEAN partners. In November 2020 China signed a free trade agreement with 10 ASEAN countries, plus Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, all 15 countries, including China.
The Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, or RCEP, covers about 2.2 billion people, accounting for about 30% of world GDP.
China, Russia, as well as the Central Asian Economic Union (CAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), are also integrated into the eastern trading bloc.
RCEP trade deals are likely to be conducted in local currencies and in yuan – without US dollars. The RCEP is therefore also an instrument for reducing dollar dependence, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, and is gradually moving across the globe.
China will continue to guarantee strong macroeconomic growth with a focus on domestic development, which in turn will stimulate and contribute to international trade and investment.
On a global scale, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) currently involves more than 130 countries and over 30 international organizations, including 18 European Union countries. BRI offers participation in the world – without obligation. The attraction and philosophy behind BRI, are the shared benefits – the concept of victory. The BRI could be the path to socio-economic recovery from the destruction of COVID-19 and cross-border cooperation for participating countries.
At the forefront of China’s vision for the next 5 and 15 years – and beyond – is China’s internal goal of equitable development and shared well-being; and on a global scale, a community with mutual benefits for all.
Source: Global Times
picture credit
