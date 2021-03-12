The JSC Vaccine Meeting System registers over 10,000 vaccines within two days





Saskatchewan residents aged 80 or over have the right to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments at this time.

Following the launch of the new online and telephone appointment reservation system, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is reporting that it has reserved 10,636 individuals over the age of 80 for their COVID-19 vaccines. The new booking system went into effect on March 11, allowing residents 85 years of age or older to book their first dose appointment either online or by calling the JSC Vaccine Call Center. The JSC said 3,836 appointments had already been booked by individuals across Saskatchewan by 2 a.m. that day. The success of launching the booking system has boosted public health to allow individuals over the age of 80 to start booking their appointments on March 12th. A total of 5,616 appointments were made by 11 a.m. that day. Since the booking system started, JSC shared that 8552 or 80 percent of the appointments were made using the online tool, while 2,084 or 20 percent of the appointments were made through the hotline. The hotline received fewer calls from unelected residents during the second day it opened, and also resolved an issue individuals had when calling from a cell phone. Residents are reminded that the online and telephone booking system is only available to qualified individuals in the 80+ age range who are booking an appointment for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The availability of vaccine appointments is currently dependent on the availability of vaccines and the current demand for vaccines exceeds the province’s supplies at this time. For more information on vaccine delivery in Saskatchewan, visit saskatchewan.ca/COVID19- vaccine.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos