Andrew Watson (back row, center) was the first international footballer of color

He captains Scotland in a 6-1 victory over England 140 years ago today

Biography Llew Walker tells us about one of the lost football legends Tucked away on the south side of Glasgows, just a few miles from Hampden Park, lies a graffiti alley, holding murals of two black footballers. One of them, Pele, is the most famous player in history. The other is a largely unknown and forgotten figure, even in his native Scotland. However, in terms of historical significance, Andrew Watson stands out compared to the football giants, even his Brazilian king.

© FIFA.com





His place in the sports annals was secured 140 years ago today, when he became the first person of color to compete internationally. And Watson just didn’t play; he was named captain and led Scotland to a 6-1 victory in London that, to date, ranks as England’s heaviest loss at home. But this historic achievement, though remarkable in itself, simply scratches the surface of many of his accomplishments. He should be known much better than he is, said historian Llew Walker, who has known him wrote a new biography of Watson and is fundraising to set up a memorial. Of all the early black players who were rightly rediscovered and celebrated over the last few years Arthur Whartons, Walter Tulls Watson is the most influential and important. Not only was he the first black player and the first black player to captain his country, although these facts have great historical significance in themselves. He was also the first man of color to win a major cup race and the first black to play and run in the Englands FA Cup (twice serving as a line in this competition). He was also the first man of color to serve as football administrator and earned great respect in all those roles. Beyond that, those Scottish teams, of which he was a part, helped change football forever. That’s because the 6-1 loss, and another Scottish team that gave it another 5-1, forced England to sit down, get reprimands and make really important changes.

So impressed were the Englishmen by Watson that he was seduced south in the months following the second of those overwhelming upheavals. The full-fledged patron, born in Guyana to a Scottish sugar planter father and a Guyanese mother, properly led a group of Scottish professors who taught their southern neighbors a new concept of beautiful play. As Walker explained: Those professors introduced the passage of combined games, positions, tactics and teamwork that Scotland had been much quicker to adopt. He completely changed English football, which had stayed much closer to his rugby roots until then. And because of the British influence on the spread of the game globally, it also changed football all over the world. Walker is English himself and clashed with Watson’s story through his involvement with the Corinthians-Casuals famous amateur team that was counted among Scottish clubs. What shocked him, beyond the degree of achievement of this pioneer player and the lack of recognition they had received, was the degree to which he had survived, flourished, and become a beloved figure in the late 19th century. While getting a knee in football matches is a painful reminder that racism still needs to be extinguished, Watson lived through an era in which it was endemic.

© Getty Images





Racism and racist views were extremely common in Britain at the time, Walker explained. But Watson seems to have almost overcome the race, and he achieved it by being very, very good at what he did. He was the first proper example of diversity in sport; its principle does not matter what color you are, but how good you are. What I encounter in everything I read is how extremely popular it was, and this was the case wherever it went. It was surprising. There is a wonderful story when he landed in England and played so well in a game, at the Charterhouse school, that the students took him off the field. Now, Charterhouse is a bastion of white English, producing prime ministers and so on, so for this black man to be praised in such a way – especially in that era – is simply astonishing. It shows how good he must have been to earn that kind of respect and praise. The pity, of course, is that the decades that passed allowed the applause to fade and led to the oblivion of Watsons history. But with Walker and others making him famous, the tale of the first international footballer of color looks set to emerge from the dark alley of history.