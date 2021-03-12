The Future of Flying in a Post-COVID World tidings

This March marks a year since the world began to fully feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and some industries have been hit as hard as the aviation industry.

March is also Women’s History Month and there is no doubt that whatever the future for the airline industry, there are a growing number of women pursuing careers in the field.

Becky Lutte herself, Ph.D. of UNO, Associate Professor of Aviation, is an expert in the recruitment and retention of women in aviation, as well as aviation security policy. Last year, Lutte was also asked to join the newly formed Women in Aviation Advisory Board, the newly formed Aviation Federation.

As we look back last year and toward the future of safe travel, here are some observations and predictions provided by Prof. Lutte:

When will it be safe to fly again?

My short answer is that it is safe to fly now. The airline industry and airports have taken great strides to create the safest environment they can. I have personally traveled several times during the pandemic and it all has to do with passenger compliance – making sure everyone is following the rules and being aware of what is expected of us.

I think the vaccine will further increase the comfort level of people to go out there and travel again by air.

What should airline passengers be prepared for if they decide to fly, either now or in the near future?

I think the best general practices for traveling at this time are really fair knowing and following instructions in place. Things like wearing a mask and physical distancing, especially during the pre-boarding phase, if you can, and when boarding the plane as well. My standard is to ride later if I can because I am able to distance myself better on the line.

Many airlines offer antibacterial wipes when you get on the plane and I always wipe everything, from the seat belt to the rest of the arm to the top buttons and the tray table. So it really is just following the protocols and being smart about it.

Do you think proof of the COVID vaccine will be required to travel by air in the future?

I do not envisage a request for the vaccine for home travel. I think this will remain a bigger priority for international travel.

One of the things I’m really fascinated about is seeing one develop digital health passport, for aviation in particular. It is basically an app that allows passengers to quickly see what COVID requirements are for the country they are traveling to and also upload COVID test results or vaccination data. If you want to talk about the short-term versus long-term consequences of COVID-19, this may be the new long-term rate.

What do you think will have the next long-term impact on the airline industry?

Well, COVID-19 has ruined the worldwide passenger transport industry, no doubt. Here are just a few statistics: Global airline losses in 2020 were $ 118 billion; overall demand for international airline services fell 66 percent in 2020 compared to 2019; and at the peak of the crash, we were close to 50 percent of the planes being parked because there was simply no demand.

The forecast for an industry recovery is around 2023 or 2024, to return to pre-COVID travel levels. The future still looks strong. Boeing is anticipating the need for over 43,000 shipments of new aircraft worldwide over the next 20 years.

What about parts of the industry that are not focused on passenger travel?

There are certainly areas in the industry that are actually doing better than the passenger transport side. An example is private jet transport, which is often used for business or corporate travel and more people are exploring this opportunity for safety, flexibility and convenience.

The freight market has also outperformed the passenger market. By 2020 just over 2 billion people worldwide made online purchases during the pandemic and a large percentage of those goods are getting there by air. Recently, January 2021, the demand for air cargo returned for the first time to pre-COVID levels.

What does the future hold for aviation students?

In fact, students today are really well positioned, especially those who are just starting out in our program because they will be coming to market at a time when you need to see that employment starts to grow again. I would definitely encourage any current student or prospective student who is interested in staying on the course.

In the long run, the same increased need for pilots will be there because demand will return combined with a large number of pensions over the next 10 years, which will create a demand for pilots. In fact, Boeing forecasts that there will be a demand for 763,000 new pilots worldwide over the next 20 years.

Given your expertise in industry trends, especially for hiring more women, will there be any impact due to COVID on the diversification movement working in these areas?

As I mentioned, the industry will have to meet the demand of manpower in many fields, aviation, maintenance, engineering, management, finance, airport operations, etc. To achieve these goals, they will need to utilize a broad community that will include women and underrepresented groups.

The industry continues its efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce. As evidence, I am a member of the FAA Women Aviation Advisory Board working to increase the number of women on the ground. So yes, there are plenty of opportunities for women and I think this is a great time for women in aviation, probably the best I have seen in the 30 years or so I have been a part of the industry.

What other issues, predictions or trends should people be looking for?

I think one of the big changes for passengers, will be the need to be much more aware of what travel restrictions may exist in other countries and what our responsibilities are to meet the requirements that a particular country has.

I am very excited about the innovations happening in this area. The integration of UAS and the introduction of vertical electric take-off and landing (EVTOL) aircraft are some examples. New technology not only makes the industry more efficient and increases safety, but also leads to more environmentally focused, sustainable operations.

And, finally, the impact of COVID has been a slow burn as it will pass shortly before we see the return of air travel. The industry has always been cyclical and so you always have ups and downs. While this is one of the biggest declines we have seen, it will return as always and I am excited about the future of the industry.