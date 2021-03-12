Covid Daily cases increase by 3 times in Sure





The city of Surat reported its first Covid-19 fatality after 45 days, even when new cases reported in one day in the district hit 183 on Friday, reporting the highest daily increase in the state. A death was also reported in the city of Ahmedabad.

Since the first week of February, the daily increase in cases in Gujarat has nearly tripled, reporting 715 cases on Friday, while 495 patients were released. Prime Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held a main committee meeting with senior bureaucrats to discuss growing issues in the state’s metro cities. Rupani also held meetings with the municipal commissioners of Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, practically, to make an assessment of the situation in four cities. The meeting was held two days after an order from the Gujarat High Court expressed concern about the growing issues in the state.

The court had noted that just as the Covid-19 situation was improving, elections to various civil bodies and the happy attitude of the people had disrupted the show. In the city of Surat, the daily cases are five times more than the cases since February 1. While reporting 35 cases on February 1, a month after the city of Surat reported 61 cases on March 1, while cases tripled in the past 11 days, reporting 183 cases on March 12. In the city of Ahmedabad, four micro-control zones were added on Friday to the wards of Jodhpur, Chandlodia and Ghatlodia. In the city, 458 patients are under treatment, while nearly 150 cases are reported daily. Maximum cases have been reported from the south-western area which includes the Satellite, Jodhpur, Prahladnagar, Vejalpur, Sarkhej, Juhapura and Bopal-Ghuma areas. In Sura, out of 183 positive cases reported by the city, the highest 59 cases were from the Athwa area, while the Rander area followed with 46. Surat health department sources said the district recorded the previous death due to Covid on January 25th. On Friday, with one more death, the total number due to Covid reached 851. With 183 positive cases on Friday, the total number of Covid cases in the city of Surat reached 42,071. Officials of the health department of Surat Municipal Corporation said the upcoming Holi and Dhuleti festivals could lead to a further increase in cases.

Surat Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said Cases have increased and there is a chance that bed occupancy in government and private hospitals could increase in the coming days. People should follow Covid instructions.

