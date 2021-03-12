Seasonal Brand Marketer, Player 3-SURVIVOR, joins CEO Coaching International





MIAMI, March 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / –CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for CEOs and entrepreneurs focused on global growth, is happy to announce Aubry Bracco as its Director of Engagement Marketing.

A seasoned digital marketer with over 15 years of experience in content, social and digital marketing for national and global publications and brands, Bracco brings a passion for creating the brands that people care about.

Bracco began her career as a journalist in New England, mostly as the Founding Editor of Patch.com at Salem, Massachusetts. Since 2010, Aubry has worked in various agencies and brands as a creator and strategist of social media and digital content. Brand work has included: Visa, NFL, Cirque du Soleil, National Grid, Cousins ​​Maine Lobster, and Liberty Mutual. At Liberty Mutual, Bracco was the recipient of the Presidential Award for co-founding Fortune 100’s first official Social Media Customer Service program. Prior to joining CEO Coaching International, Bracco ran several B2B and B2C accounts in the hemp space for Wise PR (now Wise Collective) navigating state and national regulations, creating content and business strategies for brands at the forefront of an industry in development.

Bracco specialties include digital strategy, social media strategy, content strategy, brand messages, customer experience, duplicate writing, video production, virtual event planning, partnerships, franchise strategy, distribution strategy, content strategy hyperokal, digital crisis management and PR.

Aubry prides itself on being customer-centric, with first people. She is eager to bring her passion to creating the brands that people love to CEO Coaching International.

“I’m proud to be together Mark Moses and his team of expert coaching coaches on their journey to make Big Happen, “Bracco said. The pride, passion and care of the team to help leaders go beyond business theory and focus on action is unique and effective. I look forward to highlighting those rich thought leadership stories that highlight how CEO Coaching International has helped others Make Big Happens across the globe. “

“Aubry has in-depth knowledge of marketing and how to create brands that are fun and celebrated,” he said. Founding partner and CEO Mark Moses. “We look forward to working with Aubry as we support CEOs across the globe to overcome challenges and exceed their leadership potential.”

In addition to her brand work, Bracco has appeared on CBS SURVIVOR three times, playing a total of 111 days in both Cambodia AND FIJI. In her spare time, Aubry enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, hiking, camping, rock-climbing, and caring for her 75 houseplants.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with the best entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies in the world to dramatically grow their business, develop their people and boost their overall performance. Renowned globally for its success in training entrepreneurs focused on growing to meaningful exit, CEO Coaching International has trained more than 600 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President who has done something great. The firm’s trainers have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from beginners to others $ 1 billion, and many are founders who have led their companies through eight and nine successful figure releases. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an EBITDA CAGR average of 59% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

