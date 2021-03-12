Editor’s Note: Every Friday, Andrew Green curates key news and analysis from and around the African continent. Subscribers can adjust their newsletter settings to receive Africa Watch by email each week.

After days of violent protests that have left at least five people dead, the political situation in Senegal, one of the most stable democracies in West Africa, remains precarious.

The riots were caused by the arrest last week of prominent opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, following a rape allegation against him. But the demonstrators were also sparked by growing frustration over corruption scandals involving President Macky Sall’s administration and the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tensions eased after Sonko was released on bail on Monday and Sall promise to remove coronavirus restrictions later this month. But an opposition coalition, known as the Movement for the Defense of Democracy, is calling for a massive peaceful demonstration this weekend, raising concerns that the situation could escalate into violence again.

Sonko, 46, finished third in Senegal’s 2019 presidential election, but his campaign, which focused on government corruption and poverty, attracted strong support from the country’s youth. He seemed to be building momentum towards another run in 2024, until a beauty salon worker accused him of raping her last month.

After a court summoned him for questioning last week over the charge, which Sonko denies, clashes erupted between his supporters and security officials, and he was arrested for disturbing public order. The violence continued for days after Sonko supporters denied the rape charge, saying it fits a model of the government tries to crush political opponents.

Karim Wade, the son of former President Abdoulaye Wade and a prominent opposition politician in his own right, was convicted of corruption-related charges in 2013 and spent three years in prison before going into exile. In 2017, Khalifa Sall, the charismatic mayor of the capital, Dakar, who has no ties to the president, was also arrested on corruption charges. He was pardoned after Macky Sall won re-election in 2019.

Even while the government denies interfering in Sonko’s case, opposition claims of political interference have resonated among many Senegalese living in poverty and facing widespread inequality—Problems that only deepened during the pandemic. Protesters have vented their frustrations by looting and vandalizing French chain businesses, in particular, including Auchan supermarkets and Total gas stations. These companies are perceived to have benefited during the pandemic, even as Government restrictions made it difficult for local businesses to operate.

In a public speech to his constituents on Monday, Sall acknowledged “the worries and anger you feel about the hard life you have to live”, but warned that “when you rob a business, you do not create jobs, you destroy them.”

Sonko also spoke on Monday, following his parole. As he warned his supporters of trying to force Sall out of power, he urged the president to give up any intention to stay for a third term in the next election. “The revolution is on the march towards 2024,” he declared. He has backed calls for continued peaceful protests, but if prosecutors go ahead in the Sonko trial, it could spark further unrest.

At the same time, widespread opposition dismissal of rape allegations against Sonko has issued a protest among lawyers for survivors of sexual violence, who demand that the charge be taken seriously. Lawyers say it was already difficult to convince survivors of sexual violence and harassment to seek justice in a country that just started punishing rape as a heinous crime last year. They worry that people will be even less likely to appear if Sonko’s accuser, who has faced harassment and death threats, is denied an opportunity to pursue justice.

Keep up to date on Africa news with our curated daily news wire.

Here is a summary of news from elsewhere on the mainland:

North Africa

Libya: Parliament on Wednesday approved the new unity government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah. The new cabinet with 33 ministers and two deputy ministers, which replaces the two rival administrations in the east and west of the country that have ruled Libya since 2014, will help Dbeibah lead the country through elections scheduled for December 24th. The new government includes the historic appointment of the country’s first female minister, lawyer and human rights activist Najla El Mangoush. She is one of five women included in the cabinet, though – less than Dbeibah’s promise that at least 30 per cent of ministerial posts would go to women.

In approving the Dbeibah government, lawmakers set aside rumors that a forthcoming United Nations report would suggest it bought votes during the recent UN-sponsored talks in Tunisia where he was elected prime minister. Dbeibah has dismissed the allegations as a slander campaign on social media, and it is it is unclear how final the report is, expected to be released on March 15, will be.

East Africa

Tanzania: President John Magufuli has disappeared and rumors are circulating that, after months spent minimizing the risk of a coronavirus pandemic, he may have dropped severely with COVID-19. A Kenyan newspaper, The Nation, reported that Magufuli was receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Nairobi, and a Tanzanian politician confirmed to the Associated Press that the president has been hospitalized. Even how government officials dismissed the rumors, they refused to reveal the whereabouts of the president. Magufuli has not been seen in public since late February, when he oversaw the swearing-in ceremony of a new chief secretary. He had admitted just a few days ago that Tanzania had a COVID-19 problem, a dramatic reversal after months spent publicly claiming the country was free of coronavirus and rejecting measures to control the spread of the virus.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli, the second left, and his wife, Janeth Magufuli, left for Dodoma, Tanzania, October 28, 2020 (AP photo).

West Africa

Ivory Coast: Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko died on Wednesday while receiving treatment for cancer in Germany. A journalist turned politician, Bakayoko, 56, was one chief negotiator during the Cote d’Ivoire civil war in the early 2000s. A close ally of President Alassane Ouattara, he was appointed to become prime minister last July after his predecessor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died of heart problems. Coulibaly was Ouattara’s hand-chosen successor, and his death prompted the president to seek a third term despite protests from opposition supporters, who accused him of violating the two-term border. The incumbent easily won an election marred by violence and an opposition boycott, raising concerns that it “could jeopardize Ivory Coast’s last democratic advances,” Clair MacDougall explained at a November WPR conference.

Meanwhile, facing his first major political challenge since his re-election, Ouattara’s party, the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace, held its majority in Parliament in Saturday’s election. Competing against candidates from the parties of the two former presidents, Henry Conan Bedie and Laurent Gbagbo, the ruling party won 137 of the 254 contested seats.

Central Africa

Equatorial Guinea: At least 105 people were killed by a series of explosions at a military barracks in the coastal town of Bata on Sunday. More than 600 others were injured in the blasts, which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has been in power since 1979, initially blamed for “negligent treatment of dynamite”. A formal investigation is currently underway, with preliminary results showing that a nearby fire, set to clear agricultural land near the barracks, may have spread and set off the explosion. With hundreds of patients still seeking care, many of the city’s hospitals remain overloaded by that only opposition party, Convergence for Social Democracy. has called, “The Greatest Humanitarian Disaster in the History of Equatorial Guinea.” Obiang has appealed for international help.

South Africa

South Africa: A bystander was killed as well police fired rubber bullets to disperse a student protest outside a university in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The incident began when protesters tried to block roads around Witwatersrand University after the institution prevented students with unpaid fees from enrolling for the new academic year. Many students are trying to pay tuition fees after the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, sparking protests in colleges and universities around the country. Education Minister Blade Nzimande has vowed that the government will do so redistribute money to make sure all eligible students are able to enroll.

Main Readings from About the Web

Ghana Moral Panic: The recent raid on a newly opened resource center for members of the LGBT community in Ghana’s capital, Accra, was the culmination of a campaign by powerful politicians and religious leaders to demonize an already marginalized community, argues Sam Okyere in Africa is a place. Opponents of Ghana’s LGBT community were able to use the moral panic they created to lure President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak out against same-sex marriage. “But the march towards LGBTQI + rights in Ghana is a movement whose time has come,” Okyere writes. Opponents of the community may have actually helped these efforts, as the closure of activities has spurred domestic and international support.

The remote CIA base in the Sahara is constantly growing: Three years ago, the CIA appeared to be setting up a base in the far north of Niger in preparation for launching drone strikes in the vast Sahel region. The country was chosen because of its proximity to southwestern Libya, home to a number of terrorist organizations, including al-Qaeda and Islamic State. There is no evidence that other than surveillance missions have been conducted by the country, but that may change, as Eric Schmitt and Christoph Koettl report for The New York Times. “Expanding capabilities at the base indicates that the CIA would be prepared to carry out armed drone strikes,” they write, although whether the agency would move forward seems to depend on an ongoing review by President Joe Biden’s administration of the rules. for American drones operations.