The global rise of childhood mental health issues amid the FOX23 News pandemic

PARIS – (AP) By the time his parents rushed him to hospital, 11-year-old Pablo was barely eating and had stopped drinking altogether. Weakened by self-deprivation for several months, his heart had slowed to a crawl and his kidneys were shaking. Doctors injected her with fluids and fed her through the first steps of the tube toward the union of another child who was splitting amid the turmoil of the coronavirus crisis.

For the doctors who treat them, the impact of the pandemic on children’s mental health is increasingly alarming. The Paris pediatric hospital caring for Pablo has seen a doubling of the number of children and young teens seeking treatment after suicide attempts since September.

Doctors elsewhere report similar increases, with children some up to 8 years old deliberately running in traffic, overdosing on pills and otherwise self-harming. In Japan, child and adolescent suicides hit record levels in 2020, according to the Ministry of Education.

Pediatric psychiatrists say they are also seeing children with phobias, tics and coronavirus-related eating disorders, obsessed with infection, cleaning their raw hands, covering their bodies with disinfectant gel and terrified of getting sick from food.

Also increasingly common, doctors say, are children suffering from panic attacks, heart attacks and other symptoms of mental anxiety, as well as chronic dependence on mobile devices and computer screens that have become their places of learning, teachers and entertainers during blockages, closing hours and school closures.

There is no prototype for the child experiencing difficulty, said Dr. Richard Delorme, who heads the psychiatric unit that treats Pablo at the giant Robert Debr pediatric hospital, the busiest in France. “It simply came to our notice then.

Pablo’s father, Jerome, is still trying to figure out why his son gradually became ill with a chronic eating disorder as the pandemic spread, slowly starving himself until the only foods he would eat were small amounts of rice, tuna and cherry tomatoes.

Jerome suspects that last year ‘s interruptions in Pablo’ s routines may have contributed to his illness. Because France was closed, the boy did not have classes at school for months and could not say goodbye to his friends and teacher at the end of the school year.

It was very difficult, “said Jerome.” This is a generation that has taken a beating.

Sometimes, other factors accumulate misery beyond the burden of the 2.6 million COVID-19 victims who have died in the world’s worst health crisis in a century.

Islamic State extremists who killed 130 people in gun and bomb attacks beyond Paris in 2015, including in a café on Pablo’s walk to school, also left a bitter mark on his childhood. Pablo believed the cafe’s dead customers were buried under the sidewalk where he stepped.

By the time he was hospitalized in late February, Pablo had lost a third of his previous weight. His heartbeat was so slow that doctors struggled to find a pulse and one of his kidneys was failing, said his father, who agreed to talk about his sons’ illness on condition that they were not identified by their surname.

It is a real nightmare to have a child who is destroying himself, said the father.

Pablo psychiatrist at the hospital, Dr. Coline Stordeur, says some of her other young patients with eating disorders, mostly ages 8 to 12, told her they began to cling to closure to gain weight because they could not stay active. A boy was compensated by running in his parents’ basement for hours every day, losing weight so fast that he had to be hospitalized.

“Others told her that they gradually limited their diet: No more sugar, then no more fat, and eventually nothing more,” she said.

Some children try to keep their mental anxiety to themselves by not wanting to further burden the adults in their lives who are probably mourning their loved ones or lost jobs for the coronavirus. They “try to be forgotten children who do not add to their parents’ problems,” Stordeur said.

Children may also be deficient vocabulary of mental illness to express their need for help and to make a connection between their difficulties and the pandemic.

“They do not say, ‘Yes, I ended up here because of the coronavirus,'” Delorme said. my, “Going to school is hard in the morning, I have difficulty waking up, I’m fed up with the mask.

Dr. David Greenhorn said the emergency department at Royal Nursing in Bradford where he works in the north of England used to treat one or two children a week for mental health emergencies, including suicide attempts. The average is now closer to one or two a day, sometimes including 8-year-olds, he said.

This is an international epidemic and we are not recognizing it, “Greenhorn said in a telephone interview.” In an 8-year life, a year is really, really, really a lot of time. They are tired. They can not see the end of it.

In Robert Debr, the psychiatric unit typically used to look at about 20 suicide cases a month involving children aged 15 and under. Not only has that number doubled now to a few months since September, but some children also seem increasingly determined to end their lives, Delorme said.

“We are very surprised by the intensity of the desire to die among children who may be 12 or 13 years old,” he said. We sometimes have kids with 9 who already want to die. And it is not simply a provocation or a blackmail through suicide. It is a real desire to end their lives.

Stress levels in children are really massive, he said. “The crisis affects us all, from the age of 2 to 99.”

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed.

