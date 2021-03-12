Alberta opens Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine spread, 425 new cases confirmed on Friday





Alberta is moving into the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, opening meetings for even older vaccines in the province. Starting Monday, March 15, seniors born between 1947 and 1956 will be able to book their vaccination appointment. The first nations, Mtis and Inuit born in 1971 or earlier can also book their meeting starting Monday. “Momentum is being built on the vaccine distribution plan in Albertas, and we are on our way to fulfilling our commitment to provide a first dose for every adult who wants it by the end of June,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro. in a statement Friday afternoon. Read more: Hinshaw secures safe AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as Alberta opens suitability for more people Phase 2A also includes staff and residents of licensed seniors in supportive living environments. Alberta Health Service will contact the facilities directly to arrange vaccination. The story goes down the ad While the vaccination program is open to more Albertans, certain age groups should book their appointment in certain ways. All Albertans born between 1947 and 1956 will be able to book their vaccination appointment at a participating pharmacy on March 15th.









1:27 Health Issues: Swollen lymph nodes after vaccination can be mistaken for mammograms





The first nations, Mtis and Inuit born in 1971 or earlier living inside or outside the reserve may also reserve at a participating pharmacy. Starting March 15, AHS will limit bookings for Albertans born in 1947 and First Nations, Mtis or Inuit living out of reserve or out of residence and born in 1962 or earlier. Read more: AstraZeneca meetings still available in Alberta 2 days after bookings started Those groups can book an appointment by calling 811. The story goes down the ad “The more people who take steps forward for vaccination when it is their turn, the faster they reduce the spread of the virus and resume activities that are important to all of us and our communities.” Anyone 50 years of age or older living in a First Nation reserve or Mtis settlement can get the vaccine through local clinics in the reserve or settlement.









1:51 Proceed with caution: Edmonton doctor assesses COVID-19 ‘point of return’





‘We are not racists’: Prince William responds to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s interview Read more: Canada expects 1M Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses per week through early May Meetings are becoming available based on year of birth and are currently available to be booked by people born between 1957 and 1960 and First Nations, Mtis and Inuit born 1972 to 1975. The story goes down the ad As of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, more than 40,000 qualified Albanians had registered to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Alberta confirmed an additional 425 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of Albertans confirmed to have had the coronavirus to 137,562. There have been 9,313 tests completed in the last 24 hours. As of Friday update, there were 257 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 38 of those people in the ICU. Two additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Read more: COVID-19: How has being a doctor in Alberta changed throughout the pandemic A man in his 80s with known comorbidities has died in the Calgary area. The story goes down the ad In the Edmonton area, a woman in her 80s who was linked to the Churchill Monastery eruption also died. There are no known comorbidities at this time, according to Alberta Health. There have been 1,935 Albertans who have died from COVID-19 to date. As of Friday afternoon there were 4,546 active cases throughout the province.









0:34 Alberta Minister of Health marks COVID-19 Remembrance Day





There were 1,661 active cases in the Calgary area and 1,155 active cases in the Edmonton area. There were 433 active cases reported in the Central Zone, 467 in the South area and 822 active cases in the North area. There were eight active cases that were not associated in a particular area. To date, 131,081 people have been cured of COVID-19 in Alberta. The story goes down the ad © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







