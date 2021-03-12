At the UN International Law Commission, the professor addresses the world ‘s biggest issues through teamwork FIU News

from sea ​​level rise to the deterioration of the Earth’s atmosphere to threats of future pandemics, multiple issues threaten human health and prosperity in the 21st century if nations and states do not work together.

Fortunately, however, there are people all over the world who come together to work towards solutions. FIU Professor of Law Charles Jalloh is one of them.

Jalloh serves at The UN International Law Commission (ILC), a globally elected body of 34 leading legal scholars working to build consensus and codification around the world’s most serious issues.

Their role as independent experts is to assist in the codification and progressive development of international law for the General Assembly, which represents 193 UN member states.

"If lawyers and legal experts can agree on things, that could increase the likelihood that states will agree, right?"



Countries are divided by continents according to a system that countries agreed on in 1981 to ensure that every part of the world is properly represented. Potential new members are appointed by their states for five-year terms. And then the candidates are voted on by all the members of the General Assembly.

Jalloh was named by Sierra Leone for one of the African countries. He was approved by 55 countries in the African Union and was elected by the assembly in 2016. Sierra Leone has also nominated him for a second term.

The ILC meets in Geneva, Switzerland, on an annual basis for weeks on end. Building universal consensus sometimes takes years. They must translate its laws across five languages and include people of all legal backgrounds–from civil law to Islamic law. At the end of the day, everyone tries to agree. They do not vote.

Jalloh served as chair of the drafting commission for the 70th historic session (2018), where ILC discussed a wide variety of topics, including immunity of state officials from foreign criminal jurisdiction, interpretation of treaties and environmental protection in relation to armed conflicts. In 2019, his colleagues selected him as rapporteur for the 71st session.

“[Watching Jalloh] working to reach consensus on various difficult issues, this is something I remember to this day, “says Thomas Campbell, a FIU Law student who assisted Jalloh in Geneva. “There is nothing too crazy about disagreeing. Anything can be worked out in some way. ”

With a desire to turn to young legal scholars, Jalloh has developed a program that helps students gain invaluable experience. At his initiative, he and FIU Law operate a company that takes students to Geneva to co-write, collaborate and research with him at ILC. FIU students get to work together with colleagues from all over the world.

“When I was there, there was a gang of students from NYU, “Say Ashira Vantrees, a third year law student. “Jalloh had just taught in Sweden, so we had other research assistants who were from there. There were assistants from India. It’s really unique because you see the next generation of people who are interested in international law, like scientific law, they all come from different institutions but do the same things that you have the same goals“

Issues affecting humanity are evolving, and the ILC is working to adapt. For example, members are discussing what international law should be about raising sea levels, which is displacing people and removing territory usable by states. The implications are many, both for the concept of nation / state, which is essential to international law, and for populations.

“We have talked about environmental refugees and no one really has an answer, because international law has never considered countries disappearing.“Says Jalloh.”Australia is making people knock on its door and say, ‘Hey we have nowhere else to go.‘”

Jalloh and his colleagues are coming up with the way they can legally guide countries and states in defending global rights.

“Many of these new questions do not have clear rules. “Things are happening so fast,” says Jalloh.

Since its inception, the commission has worked hard to establish international law. He has contributed significantly to various areas of international law, Jalloh explained, including maritime law, international criminal law, treaty law, state responsibility and diplomatic immunity.

The ILC has also worked on questioning some of the most heinous crimes and how to hold people accountable. Genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression (between countries) are all defined by the ILC.

As to the actual effect of these international laws, Jalloh has studied this extensively. He has spent the last two decades as a prolific scholar in international criminal law and international human rights law. His education includes a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Guelph, a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Civil Law from McGill University and a Master in International Human Rights Law, by contrast, from the University of Oxford, where he was a Chevening Scholarship. He also holds a Ph.D. of Philosophy, specializing in international law from the University of Amsterdam.

Jalloh was called to study international criminal law in part from his personal experience. His native Sierra Leone plunged into a terrible civil war during his teenage years. Jalloh left at the age of 19 for Canada, where he was granted refugee status.

“I got really hot about what I had tried,” Jalloh says. “My passion was a lot to get into academia and this field of work.”

He continued until becoming founding editor of the African Journal of Legal Studies and African Journal of International Criminal Justice.

Jalloh has also published numerous books. His latest work, Legal Inheritance of the Special Court for Sierra Leone, documents the influence of the international tribunal that the UN helped to establish in its country after the war. It was the first in the history of international law; his work traces the legacy he left for African states and also for international law in general.

Jalloh has also focused his scholarship on how effective the ILC has been and its role in the development of international law. In 2018, he led the convening of a symposium in Miami with the FIU Law Review that invited ILC members, state delegates, and leading lawyers in international law from many countries to discuss the commission’s role and its contributions to the development of international law. The event was mentioned in the ILC report to the General Assembly and led to the publication of a separate symposium number from the law review.

Jalloh has been recognized with numerous accolades as a professor, including the FIU Faculty Senate Award for Excellence in Research and Creative Activities in 2018 and the Distinguished Chair of Fulbright Lund 2018-2019 in Public International Law at Lund University in Sweden.

Jalloh (left) and Michael Kanu, S. Leone’s Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations (right) at the FIU Law Review Symposium in Miami.

After being nominated for a second term in the ILC by Sierra Leone, Jalloh has again received the approval of countries in the African Union. The General Assembly is set to vote on committee members in November.