



Boom Supersonic recently received a strategic investment from American Express Ventures that the company says will help support the continued development of its supersonic aircraft Overture. The investment comes as Boom has outlined a roadmap to build and deploy aircraft around 2025, with passenger flights starting in 2029. As a forerunner, Boom in October unveiled its Supersonic XB-1 demonstrator, which will fly this year to test concepts for the final Overture model. Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom, called 2021 a milestone year for the Denver-based company. “As we prepare to fly with our supersonic demonstrator, XB-1, we are also accelerating Overture.” Powered by three General Electric J85-15 turbojets, the XB-1 solvent scale will reach speeds of up to Mach 2.2 and demonstrate Overture-planned technologies such as carbon fiber construction; computer-optimized aerodynamics, high efficiency; and supersonic propulsion systems. The flight tests will be conducted at Mojave Air and Space Port in California in partnership with Flight Research Inc. Boom pointed out that a considerable amount of work has been happening between the two programs, with teams constantly applying lessons from XB-1 to Overture. “For years Boom has been a two-aircraft company,” said Brian Durrence, senior Overture development vp, in a discussion outlining the roadmap. “While the XB-1 was being tested and developed, part of our team was working on Overture concept designs. And when the XB-1 starts flight testing … the Overture team will perform wind tunnel testing to validate those designs. “ Boom now predicts that the Overture will place between 65 and 88 passengers, more than the previous estimate of 55, and will fly at 4,250 nm. A key design goal will be for it to be 100 percent sustainable. The company says its aircraft backlog has reached $ 6 billion. “Boom is building a supersonic passenger plane that will make travel faster and more sustainable,” said Harshul Sanghi, global head of Amex Ventures. “Travel has been a major part of American Express’s legacy and they remain an integral part of our members’ lifestyles. We are excited to support the development of Boom and invest in the future of travel. “

