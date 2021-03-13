‘Winds are shifting’: US lawmakers criticize Israel with two rare letters

U.S. lawmakers from both houses of Congress have sent letters to the Biden administration criticizing the Israeli government and urging it to vaccinate Palestinians living under its control.

In two separate letters to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, progressive senators and members of the House of Representatives called on the US administration to resume funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and to secure Palestinian rights.

The documents signal the growing willingness to criticize Israel among Democrats in Congress, a branch of the US government where unquestionable support for Israel is the norm.

Covid-19: Why Oslo does not remove Israel from the task of vaccinating Palestinians Read more

The letter from the House of Representatives, signed by 12 lawmakers and led by Rashida Tlaib and Mark Pocan, said the State Department should investigate and condemn the recent demolition of Palestinian homes in the West Bank by Israeli forces.

“We are very angry that the Biden administration is against the annexation of Israel; however, the continued colonization of Israel in the Palestinian West Bank, including East Jerusalem, along with the demolition of Palestinian homes, is a form of ongoing, de facto annexation. “, which must have been unequivocally opposed by the United States,” wrote members of the House.

“The message from this administration must be clear: colonialism of settlers in any form – including Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank – is illegal under international law and will not be tolerated.”

‘Legally bound’

The Senate letter, which was signed by five lawmakers – Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Carper, Sherrod Brown and Jeff Merkley – focused primarily on the inoculation of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

“As an occupying power under international law, Israel is legally obliged to ensure the health and well-being of all people under its control,” the senators said.

Israel, whose vaccination campaign for its citizens is leading the world per capita, cites the Oslo Accords to argue that the Palestinian Authority is responsible for health care in the occupied territories.

The senators wrote that Oslo “does not replace Israel’s responsibilities under the 4th Geneva Convention.” International law states that the occupying power is responsible for the health of the occupied population, including “the adoption and implementation of preventive and preventive measures necessary to combat the spread of communicable diseases and epidemics”.

‘Israel’s continued colonization of the Palestinian West Bank … must be unequivocally opposed by the United States’ – Letter from members of Congress

Moreover, legal experts say that Israel, which regularly violates the Oslo Accords, controls all the infrastructure needed to import and administer vaccines in the West Bank and Gaza.

The House letter expressed concern about a range of Israeli policies that lawmakers said violate the rights of Palestinians.

“We remain concerned about Israel’s policy of destroying Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” lawmakers said.

“We urge the State Department to investigate Israel’s possible use of US equipment in these demolitions and to determine whether these materials were used in violation of the Arms Export Control Act or any end-use agreement. US-Israel.

“We believe that the State Department should condemn the destruction of Israeli homes in clear terms and take effective and timely diplomatic action to end this policy.”

The signatories of the letter include the initial Representative Marie Newman who forcibly defeated pro-Israel Dan Lipinski in a democratic election last year; Jim McGovern, who co-chair of Human Rights Commission Tom Lantos; Betty McCollum, an outspoken Palestinian rights lawyer; Ilhan Omar; and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

House members also called on President Joe Biden to formally revoke Donald Trump’s “agreement of the century”, a plan to end the conflict that was overwhelmingly rejected by the Palestinians over a proposal for Israel to retain all its settlements. on the West Bank and throughout the city of Jerusalem.

“We believe that the Biden administration should formally remove this plan from the table and make it clear to Israel and the Palestinian people that no part of it will form the basis for any future US-backed plan,” it said. on paper.

‘Equal resolution’

For their part, the senators called on the administration to revive hopes for peace and ensure the security and well-being of Israelis and Palestinians.

“The occupation will continue to present problems such as those articulated above, so we urge the administration to work towards a just solution to ensure the rights of all people,” she said.

“Ultimately these issues will not be fully resolved until both sides agree on a just solution that ensures full citizenship rights for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Beth Miller, Government Affairs Manager at JVP Action, an affiliated political advocacy group The Jewish voice for peace, said Friday ‘s letters “signs that the winds are shifting” in the Israeli-Palestinian debate in Washington, underlining the importance of both documents.

‘Sickening’: Palestinian lawyers criticize Biden administration for reprimanding ICC Read more

“These letters show that the movement that has put pressure on Congress over Palestinian rights is finally penetrating,” she said.

Still, the Biden administration has not yet voiced any criticism of the Israeli government ‘s policies, including issues of settlements and vaccinations.

Blinken has also reprimanded the International Criminal Court for its decision to investigate alleged war crimes committed in Palestine, and the administration regularly condemns the Palestinian-led boycott, relocation and sanctions (BDS) movement that seeks to put pressure on Israel to end abuses against Palestinians.

“The Biden administration’s policy towards Palestine-Israel so far has been extremely disappointing,” Miller told MEE.

“They have basically come out against any possible way to hold the Israeli government accountable for human rights violations against the Palestinians, and they are sending a really clear signal that they do not intend to make much of a shift from what they were. Trump policies. “

But she added that Friday’s letters demonstrate the difference between progressives in Congress and the administration when it comes to access to Palestinian human rights.

“And that’s really important because it puts pressure on us over time to force the White House to take real action,” Miller told MEE.

“And so it matters that more and more progressives in Congress are responding to pressure from bases in their districts that want to see the Israeli government hold accountable for human rights violations against the Palestinians.”