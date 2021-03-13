TMC & BJP meet with EC, demand fair investigation into Nandigram attack on Mamata | Kolkata News





Kolkata: Hours after a Trinamool Congress complaint alleging bias, followed by a strongly formulated response from the Electoral Commission, a delegation of six Trinamool MPs met with the 75-minute poll panel on Friday demanding an inquiry. of high-level on attack on Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming he was pre-planned and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

The poll panel, Trinamool said, not only needs to be fair but also needs to be seen fair.

Later in the day, an eight-member BJP delegation also met with the EC bank, saying, among other things, that raw video footage of the March 10 Nandigram incident should be placed in the public domain and an independent investigation conducted. MP Swapan Dasgupta said: Once someone submits an appointment, the EC videographs his campaigns. In this case, we assume it had happened. These images must be made public for the truth to be revealed.

The BJP also demanded that special observers be deployed in sensitive segments of the assembly such as Nandigram.

In its complaint to the EC, Trinamool cited seven cases, before and after the incident, to support its claims that the investigation should be immediate, complete and impartial. According to the Constitution, the EC is the highest body that can address our concerns after the polls are declared. We hope they are neutral and act properly, said party MP Saugata Roy.

Party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said: There is logic and there is public perception. In Bengal, the public perception is that the Trinamool Congress is seceding. The EC should spread this notion.

Trinamool said that on March 8, BJP president in Bengal Dilip Ghosh had posted a cartoon on his glove on social media suggesting Banerjee could be harmed in Nandigram. Around this time, several complaints were lodged with the EC seeking the removal of the Bengal DGP. On March 9, unilaterally and without consulting the state government, the state DGP was transferred.

Later that night, BJP MP Saumitra Khan had indicated in a post on social media that something would happen after 5pm the next day, Trinamool said. On March 10, BJP had complained about CM’s safety, the ruling Bengals party claimed. Banerjee was injured an hour and a half after the chronology given by Khan, he added.

When CM was injured, the local police supervisor and local police were suspiciously absent from the site, the party said. Two locals later came out Chittaranjan Das and Debabrata Das (in front of the media) claiming to be witnesses and giving a false account that the vehicle door had hit an iron pole, injuring Banerjee.

Chittaranjan was previously photographed with BJPs Suvendu Adhikari and Suvendu was photographed having lunch at Debabrata’s house, the party said. We have raised our concerns. The EC said they would await the report from the special police observer. We will wait for the result, said Roy.

Ghosh Dastidar referred to the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s Brigade speech that referred to Nandigram meh Scooty girna tai kiya (Scooty has decided to fall on Nandigram). Roy called this a clear link.

The TMC delegation also released the three-page EC response to the party’s complaint on Thursday. We are aware of the letter from the Secretary of the EC. We had asked them if they see this (attack on CM) as a matter of order and a matter related to the survey. The EC told us that the incident happened after the appointment, so it will be a survey issue, Roy said.

A Trinamool leader also noted a statement issued by former CEC SY Quraishi on his Twitter account. The state government has no control over the police once the election is announced. Every police officer from the DGP to the last military stations is transferred to the EC. The EC transfers / suspends all those against whom there are complaints of corruption or partisanship, he posted.

The BJP delegation said that the administrators appointed to the local bodies had to be removed to ensure a fair playing field.

