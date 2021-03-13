Gunmen abduct 39 students from school in Nigeria – Register in Orange County





By Sam Olukoya | Associated Press LAGOS, Nigeria Gunmen have attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and abducted 39 students just weeks after a similar mass kidnapping in the region, authorities said on Friday. The latest abduction took place late Thursday night at the Federal College of Forest Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi local government area of ​​Kaduna state, police said. “The number of missing students has now been confirmed to be 39, including 23 female and 16 male,” said in a statement Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Kaduna State Ministry of Homeland Security and Home Affairs. Some school staff were also abducted, he added. Aruwan said the attack was carried out by a large group of “armed bandits”, adding that the army engaged the attackers and were able to bring 180 staff and students to safety. An unspecified number of students were injured and are receiving medical care at a military facility. Security forces “are conducting an operation to track down the missing students,” Aruwan said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the abduction and called for the “immediate and unconditional release of those students held captive,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. The UN chief urged authorities to ensure that schools “remain a safe space for children to learn without fear of violence or kidnapping or any other attack on them,” Dujarric said. Nigerian authorities also said the “bandits” were after the previous abduction of 279 schoolgirls late last month in the northwest, referring to groups of armed men who abducted for money or pushed for the release of imprisoned members of the their groups. Those girls were later released after negotiations with the government and it is not known if a ransom was paid. The Islamic extremist group Boko Haram is also known to kidnap young women and force them to marry, most notably in the 2014 attack on Chibok High School in Borno state. This mass kidnapping sparked an international protest and spurred the #BringBackOurGirls campaign. Of the 276 girls taken, more than 100 are still missing nearly seven years later.

