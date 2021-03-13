Oral Health Promotion Day a bridge to the world of dentistry

Low-key fire is how some CURE researchers at the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) describe the sport-themed mouth guard they created with the help of University of Maryland School of Dentistry Students (UMSOD) during a Virtual Oral Health Promotion Day on March 2nd. Depending on your generation, the phrase means hot or cold. Either way, it’s a good thing.

UMB CURE researchers designed sports-themed bodyguards as part of Oral Health Promotion Day 2021.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oral Health Promotion Day was a full day of personal learning at UMSOD. The annual day, also known as Sealant Saturday, gave CURE researchers and their siblings an opportunity to receive preventive dental care from dental hygiene students who would take oral exams and put toothpaste on their teeth. These adhesives help prevent tooth decay for up to 15 years.

The researchers also participated in practical activities in the dental school laboratories. With the help of UMSOD students, the researchers used real dental tools to carve a toothpaste out of a bar of soap. They also learned how to sew oral wounds by practicing a hot dog.

(Watch a video of Oral Health Promotion Day 2020.)

This year, researchers were still able to connect and learn from UMSOD students, but did so virtually. Although it seemed a little different from annual personal programming, the researchers were committed and excited to learn more about oral health.

Calling the researchers an impressive group, the Dean of UMSOD Mark A. Reynolds, DDS, PhD, MA, started the afternoon with remarks to the students. When I look at UMB CURE researchers, I know I see a group of talented, dedicated and perhaps above all eager students to learn, he said.

Kathryn Pawlak, DDS 19, knows intimately how eager the NOTE scholars are to learn new skills. She has served as a cure mentor since her days as a UMSOD student. Pawlak joined the researchers through Zoom from Buffalo, NY, where she is completing a residency in pediatric dentistry, to lead an afternoon of learning and fun.

TaShara Bailey, PhD, MA, director of curricula and programs UMB CURE STEM, was grateful to Pawlak and all the UMSOD volunteers who made the program a success. It simply shows their commitment and dedication to coming back again to connect with researchers to provide this bridge to the discipline of dentistry, she said.

In fact, several researchers from different groups have expressed a desire to pursue a dental career as a result of the partnership between UMB CURE and UMSOD. These experiences are in the profession, especially the health professions that shape our researchers and give them the knowledge they need to move forward, Bailey said.

Pawlak, who designed the day curriculum, gave a detailed presentation to help researchers identify the dental trauma commonly found in sports, interpret X-rays, and make a clinical diagnosis and identify different types of bodyguards that commonly used. After the half-hour lecture, the researchers were put to the test.

Divided into four rescue rooms with UMSOD student leaders, Scholars were asked to solve a patient case, conduct basic research, and design a Baltimore-themed mouthguard. In addition to allowing researchers to apply their new knowledge in use, the separation rooms provided the opportunity to ask dental students about career opportunities and the realities of dental school.

A key moment of the afternoon came when the groups gathered to share their guard models. A team spokesman introduced sports-themed models that included logos from Orioles, Ravens, Patriots, Aircraft and Cubs, no team was out of bounds. There was also a Bugatti-themed mouth guard. When asked why his team included a Bugatti in the model, researcher Jibril Sorrell answered without hesitation because it is one of the largest cars in the world and our guards are the largest in the world.

The presentations, which encouraged researchers to advocate for themselves and share their work, were an important part of the activity, according to Bailey. We try to provide these opportunities, she said, and when they take advantage of this and do it in a public online environment, it’s a win for me.

Oral Health Promotion Day is just one of many learning opportunities set up by the UMB CURE Scholarship Program, a nationally recognized pilot mentoring program funded by National Cancer Institutes Continuing the Umbrella of Research Experiences (CURE), which prepares sixth- to twelfth-grade students in Baltimore for competitive, lucrative, and rewarding career research at MBU and other health care institutions.