Covid 19 coronavirus: No new community cases, three in MIQ





New Zeland March 12, 2021 11:59 PM 3 minutes to read

There are no new cases of the Covid-19 community, a day after Auckland joined the rest of the country at the alert level 1. There are three new cases of managed isolation, the Ministry of Health said in its daily 13:00 update. All 15 cases related to the Valentine group were now recovered. “While all of New Zealand enjoys getting back to level 1 alert, a reminder to stay alert and stick to the basics: staying home if you’re not well and getting advice to do a test, hand washing “, coughing and sneezing on the elbow and wearing masks or face masks on all public transport and keeping track of where you have been – scan QR codes wherever you go and enable Bluetooth tracking in the applications panel,” the ministry said. Two of the new cases in MIQ came from India and one came from Brazil. This comes as figures this morning showed a total of 12,709 workforce of 15,200 in MIQ facilities and at the border had so far received Covid-19 Pfizer vaccines, three weeks after the vaccine distribution program. Twenty-one front line employees have refused to hit the Covid-19. The head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ), Brigadier Jim Bliss, confirmed the figures following anecdotal reports more than a week ago of staff refusing the strike. Bliss told RNZ that staff have the right to refuse the vaccine, but there are ramifications. “We are going through an educational process and we also have a discussion with their employer about the next steps for them and this is a further conversation with the employee,” he said. Bliss said all staff are educated about the vaccine, but those who refuse receive additional information. “We are strongly encouraging all of our workforce in MIQ and Border to be vaccinated and if not, there should be a conversation about whether that worker has been redeployed to the organization, or what the next steps are. We hope to take them aside and vaccinated as part of the workforce “. Similar articles The Ministry of Health said today that the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 88. The total number of confirmed cases is 2066. As of January 1, there have been 39 historic cases, out of a total of 255 cases. Meanwhile, the Covid tracking app now has 2,749,249 registered users. Poster scans have reached 218,659,028 and users have created 8,448,230 diary entries. There have been 1,463,619 scans in the last 24 hours. “It is critical to keep track of where you have been and the Covid Tracer app is an easy way to do that,” the ministry said. “Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and enable Bluetooth tracking on the application dashboard if you have not already done so.”

