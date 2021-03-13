The former interim leader of Bolivia says authorities are seeking her arrest





The prosecution did not confirm that an arrest warrant had been issued for Aez – as posted by her former justice minister – but police officers were seen guarding her home in the northeastern city of Trinidad La Paz on Friday evening. apparently without trying to arrest him. The former president was not at home. Earlier, two officials in the Aez government, including former Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra, were arrested in the same city and transferred to La Paz to testify in a terrorism and insurgency trial over the violent 2019 protests. and the clashes that left 36 people dead and led to the collapse of Morales, said prosecutor Omar Mejillones. Mejillones said Bolivian prosecutors had ordered the arrest of 12 former politicians and military and police officials. He declined to say whether Aez was on the list. On Thursday, arrest warrants were issued for the former head of the Armed Forces and police, who had urged Morales to resign amid protests over his re-election, which opponents insist was fraudulent, but supporters say it was legal. Opposition members on Friday accused the government of manipulating the justice system. The ruling Movement for Socialism party has launched a judicial operation to inculcate the lie that there was a coup date when what it had was an (electoral) fraud, said opposition MP Edwin Bazn. Ruling party MP Freddy Mamani denied that a political persecution was taking place. Justice must do its job, he told reporters. After nearly 13 years in the presidency, Morales flew into exile in November 2019 at the urging of police and army leaders, and ez, who had been a few steps below the line of inheritance, took power when those above him also resigned. The interim authorities themselves tried to prosecute Morales and key members of his government, accusing them of rigging the election and illegally suppressing dissent. But the Morales party won the election again under his chosen successor, Luis Arce, and the former leader is back home. The decision to arrest former General William Kaliman and former police chief Yuri Caldern was denounced by the Permanent Permanent Assembly of Human Rights of Bolivia, a group that first emerged to face military dictatorships in the 1970s. and 1980. Both Morales allies and enemies claim they were victims of deadly persecution either before or after his ouster. Kaliman and Caldern had said that only Morales’s resignation could appease the polarized nation. Kaliman was replaced immediately after leaving the left. Also under investigation is Luis Fernando Camacho, the elected governor of Santa Cruz province, who was a key supporter of the attempt to oust Morales. Formal attempts to question Camacho on Thursday were suspended when a massive group of his followers appeared in court. Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo told reporters that previous military commanders had cleared reports on security forces’ actions against pro-Morales demonstrators during the clashes. But former president and now opposition leader Carlos Mesa said we face prosecution operated by the Prosecution which aims to install the coup lie when what happened in 2019 was an electoral fraud. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

