Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Seeks Bharat Ratna Award For Indian Flag Designer Pingali Venkaiah





Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh greeted Ghantasala Sitamahalakshmi, daughter of Pingali Venkaiah. Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked the Center to award Bharat Ratna over Pingali Venkaiah who created the National Flag, posthumously. He also greeted Ghantasala Sitamahalakshmi, daughter of the late Venkaiah, marking the inauguration of the 75-week-long “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” in the state. The Prime Minister presented the Rs 75 loop to the Sitamahalaksh and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Center award the highest civilian award to Bharat Ratna Venkaiah after his death. The “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” holiday is a central government initiative to mark 75 years of Independence. Pingali Venkaiah, from Krishna district, designed the National Flag and presented it to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Vijayawada on April 1, 1921. On July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly approved the flag designed by Pingali Venkaiah as the National Tricolor. “The flag he designed was synonymous with the spirit of a free and independent India. However, his life and deeds remain largely unknown,” the prime minister said in a letter to the prime minister. It is in this light that I ask you to give Bharat Ratna (after death) to Sri Pingali Venkaiah who will not only bequeath peace to his divided soul but also fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh, said Mr. Reddy. This would be a “deserving gratitude” for the life and contribution of the late Sri Pingali Venkaiah, the Prime Minister added. Mr. Reddy, who visited the town of Macherla, where Sitamahalakshmi was now staying, discarded the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and inspected a photographic exhibition on the life and works of Pingali Venkaiah. He greeted her and other family members and handed over a copy of the Government Order giving her a reward of Rs 75 lakh while the amount was credited directly to her bank account. Pingali’s daughter Venkaiah presented her father’s biography to the Prime Minister. She recalled the day her father handed over the Mahatma Gandhi National Flag to Vijayawada. “He also introduced me to Mahatma,” she recalls. Earlier, Special Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava interacted with Sitamahalakshmi and other family members and explained the various events being planned for the “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations in the country. In the evening, District Collector Krishna A Md Imtiyaz led a rally in Vijayawada City to mark the inauguration of the event. Cultural programs were organized in the cities of Tirupati and Visakhapatnam as well.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos