A majority of child abuse cases in Pakistan go unreported, child protection experts said Friday as they spoke at a seminar organized by the Aga Khan Universities Educational Development Institute (IED) (AKU).

The seminar was entitled Child Protection: Communities, Schools and Online. It was said that although Pakistan had a number of laws to protect children, poor enforcement of regulations along with a low sentencing rate was making child abuse a persistent problem in society.

Experts also outline ways to report child abuse, including calling 15 to contact police and 1121 to contact child protection authority.

Dr Kishwar Enam, lecturer in the pediatric department at AKU and president of the child protection services of AKU Hospital, said that worldwide, seven out of ten cases of child abuse occur at home, such as the residences of victims or offenders of law.

Dr Enam noted that this figure was likely to be the same in Pakistan but warned that underreporting crimes meant that statistics from NGOs and the Sindh government were likely to underestimate the scale of the problem.

There are many reasons why cases are not reported, the speaker said. These include fear of the perpetrator, concerns about social stigma, economic dependence, inability to recognize child abuse as inappropriate, poor awareness of ways to complain, and lack of trust in the system.

Speakers at the workshop discussed how neighborhoods, schools, and parents can take steps to reduce the risk of abuse that may occur to children of any race, socioeconomic group, religion, or culture.

Lubna Khan, principal teacher at Berrymede High School in the United Kingdom (UK), spoke about the importance of having a coordinated, multi-agency model that prioritizes child welfare.

She noted that every school in the UK had assigned child protection officers and all teachers had to get permission through the Intelligence and Detention Service governments, which examined them for criminal behavior.

She informed the event that teachers in the UK were trained regularly and the education sector regulator, Ofsted, also praised the ability of schools to keep children safe.

On the topic of cyber security, speakers drew attention to the three Cs of risk content, contact and behavior. Azra Naseem, director of AKU’s Digital Learning Network and NFA, described how a child could be exposed to disturbing online content, contacted by a stranger at games or social networking sites, or be the author of the work himself if they shared problematic images or content.

She noted that parents, teachers and other stakeholders should be aware of their children’s risks of accessing the internet and should discuss these issues with their children. She also stressed the importance of dialogue and digital literacy initiatives in defense

kids online.

During the Q&A session moderated by IED Dean Professor Farid Panjwani, participants discussed the long-term impact of child abuse on society and how Pakistan’s response to the challenge could be improved.

Dr Enam noted the importance of recognizing the feelings of abuse victims and providing them with support. Be sure to listen to and support your children. Tell them they did the right thing by telling you and never shut up and tell them to ignore or forget the problem. With proper support and timely care, good results are possible by helping child and adolescent survivors recover.

Speakers noted that in the long run, Pakistan needed to invest in awareness programs to change social norms that perpetuate the culture of silence. The focus should be on supporting children and parents, working directly with children to build their knowledge of how and where to seek help and protection, and educating parents, teachers and adults on the signs of identity abuse and ensuring for children to receive care and protection.