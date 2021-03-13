Sask ready for strong recovery from pandemic: Professor





REGINA – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Saskatchewan economy with many people losing their jobs and small businesses closing, but according to an economics professor at the University of Regina, the province is in a strong position to recover after the pandemic. “During the last half of 2020, we saw that economic activity increased significantly, so this is a good sign,” said Jason Childs, associate professor of economics at the University of Regina. The entertainment and service industries have been hit hardest. According to Statistics Canada, there are more than 22,000 jobs less than a year ago in the province. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, but there are 23,000 people who are facing additional hardship and the stress of being unemployed,” said official opposition leader Ryan Meili in an email. The Sask Party continues to try to create a picture pink about our economy but these figures tell the true story “. After seeing a sharp increase during the early pandemic blockade, the unemployment rate in Saskatchewans was only one percent higher in February, 2021 than the same month in 2020. Exports of goods increased by 14.6 percent year-on-year in January and retail sales also increased by 3.3 percent in December, 2020 compared to last year. “Our exports have been kept really good, in fact, some growth has been seen in that sector and the agricultural sector did quite well nationwide last year, we still do not have the provincial numbers, but that also looks promising,” he said. Childs. Saskatchewan chose to use fewer restrictions on the economy during the pandemic, allowing many personal services as well as restaurants and bars to stay open. Childs said this seems to have given Saskatchewan an edge with an end to the eye pandemic. “It seems to have helped employment in some sectors, particularly, the service industries where other jurisdictions you would have seen all those people were completely unemployed,” he said. How long it takes for the provincial economy to recover really remains unknown. “This has never been done in recent history. We have never seen a government actively shut down an economy like this anywhere else in the world on this scale, so they were looking at our crystal ball for the future.” said Childs. “What we do know is what happened in the late half of 2020, when we started to see economic activity grow very fast, so what it tells me is that once the restrictions are lifted, then we would see a very rapid return to growth. . “ Childs warns against many government incentives, which he said could lead to inflation. “If we see a presentation of many new government programs, it could be an obstacle to returning to economic growth,” he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos