The OECD elects Australias Cormann as the next Secretary-General





SYDNEY The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has chosen former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann as its next secretary general as it seeks to shape the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The 38 OECD member countries agreed to elect Mr Cormann ahead of Sweden’s former senior European Union trade official Cecilia Malmstrm. The duo had emerged as the main contenders for the role from an original lineup of 10 candidates, including six from Europe. Mr Cormann will begin a five-year term as secretary general of the Paris-based research body on June 1, following in the footsteps of Gurria, who has held the role since 2006. The OECD provides policy advice to its member governments and has long been an advocate for free trade and a more open global economy as a path to prosperity. Its quarterly reports on the global economy can affect a range of asset classes, from currencies to bonds. Earlier this week, the OECD forecast a sharper response in the global economy, predicting it will reach pre-pandemic output levels by mid-year, six months earlier than expected when it last updated its forecast. It now sees global output grow by 5.6% in 2021, having fallen by 3.4% in 2020. Still, the OECD has warned economic recovery could be uneven around the world, with the U.S. growth force potentially sucking capital away from emerging market fluctuations, where vaccine campaigns have barely begun. As the world continues to face the impact of the most serious pandemic in more than a century, our core pasto mission promotes stronger, cleaner, fairer economic growth, and to increase employment and living standards remains the mission of important for the future, Mr. – said Cormann. He listed a number of goals for the OECD, including pushing for a multilateral approach to digital taxation and effective action to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The think tank also needed to be more active in the Asia-Pacific region, he said. . Mr Cormann made action on climate change part of his OECD field of choice, seeking to counter criticism of his record in government by environmentalists and humanitarian groups. The heads of several Australian and international charities earlier this month sent a letter to the head of the OECD selection committee, saying that Mr. Cormanns the role of a finance minister in governments that had dismantled Australia’s carbon pricing scheme in 2014 and backed the fossil fuel industries made it unsuitable to lead think tanks. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who had backed Mr Cormanns’s candidacy, said the OECD decision recognized Australia’s commitment and practical contribution to multilateral cooperation. As the global economy recovers from Covid-19, the role of the OECD in shaping international economic policy, taxation and climate change will be more critical than ever, Mr Morrison said. Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos